The pictures that defined our 2023

The year that was 2023 is in the rearview mirror. As do most years, it produced its fair share of ups and downs. Tuscaloosa News photojournalist Gary Cosby Jr. attempts to capture those events that define our community. Here is a selection of images that are among his favorites from 2023. Cosby said he uses whatever equipment is available to make the images. These photos were taken with a Canon, a Nikon, a Fujifilm, and a Sony with a variety of lenses ranging in focal length from 24mm to 580mm. For a full gallery, go to www.tuscaloosanews.com.

Jan 12, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; A tornado heavily damaged homes and destroyed mobile homes on Oak Village Rd. near Akron in Hale County. A mobile home belonging to Larry Fondren was completely destroyed when a tree fell on it.

April 1, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Competitors emerge from simulated landing craft and through clouds of smoke to begin a race in the Tuscaloosa Gauntlet race, a 5K that includes an official Marine Corps O-course with 20 obstacles Saturday at Sokol Park.

during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Gulf Shores defeated Ramsay 21-14.

April 11, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Former Vice President Mike Pence walks up the hallway as he prepares to enter the ballroom to speak at the Young AmericaÕs Foundation event in the Student Center at the University of Alabama Tuesday.

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-24. Milroe threw for a touchdown on a 4th and 31 play to give the Alabama the lead with only seconds to play. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tuscaloosa County High presented 345 seniors with diplomas Saturday night, May 20, 2023, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Principal Darrell Williams takes a selfie with all the students behind him.

Feb 3, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama gymnast Mati Waligora competes on the balance beam at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama edged Auburn 197.850 to 197.700.

Montana Fouts yells in triumph with her teammates Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama defeated Northwestern 2-1 to force a deciding third game Sunday.

Feb 24, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama gymnast Lilly Hudson, left, reacts with teammates after scoring her first 10.0 on the beam at Coleman Coliseum during the meet against LSU.

