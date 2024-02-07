Pictures: DeSantis touts manatee protection at Blue Springs

Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel
Florida governor Ron DeSantis deliver remarks at a press conference at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Fla., announcing that Florida’s manatee population appears to be rebounding under recent water conservation and protection efforts by the state, Tuesday, February 6, 2024. DeSantis announced a proposed funding of $330 million for water quality and manatee protections programs. A record-breaking 932 manatees congregated at the spring on January 21. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)