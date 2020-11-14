In pictures: Diwali celebrations around the world

Worshippers at a Hindu temple in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo marked the festival

People around the world have gathered to mark Diwali.

The festival of light is observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return after years of exile.

Lighting candles, or sparklers, is a customary part of Diwali.

A small child looks at Diwali candles at a temple in Bhopal, India

Police officers light sparklers during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Allahabad

Along with lighting candles and fireworks, another traditional part of Diwali is rangoli art, where intricate patterns are made on the ground using coloured powder, flower petals or other materials.

Girls pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli" in the Nagaon District of Assam

For Sikhs, the festival celebrates the release of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, in 1619, and many devotees gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in India.

Sikh devotees light candles on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Sikh worshippers watch fireworks over the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Diwali has also been marked in many other countries around the world.

In Nepal, where the festival of lights is known as Tihar, many houses of the capital Kathmandu are decked with coloured lights.

A father and daughter burn firecrackers for Diwali, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal

But the coronavirus pandemic means this year's festival is different for many of those celebrating.

At this temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, worshippers wore masks and had their temperatures taken before entering

A devotee wearing a protective mask prays at a temple, during the Hindu festival of Diwali, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Face masks were also seen at this temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan worshipper holds a candle at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka

