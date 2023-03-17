In pictures: Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu laid to rest

Associated Press

Ghana's president was among hundreds of mourners Friday who paid their last respects at the funeral of Christian Atsu, the soccer player who died last month in the Turkey earthquake. President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama and government ministers all attended the service at State House, the seat of the West African nation's parliament. Atsu's casket was draped in the red, yellow and green flag of Ghana and was carried by soldiers wearing blue dress uniforms with white belts.