In pictures: Ideal conditions for Hunter's Moon over Devon

Photographers across Devon have been keeping their cameras close as a huge moon lights up the night sky.

The Hunter's Moon rose on Sunday, when it was at its brightest, but the orb was also larger than usual on Monday.

Citing the Farmers' Almanac, Nasa said the first full moon of October traditionally marked the time of year people would hunt animals for food.

Exeter-based photographer Tyler Cooper said the lack of light pollution in parts of Devon created ideal conditions for the event.

On Monday, he captured detailed shots of the Moon's surface by overlaying multiple images taken at different exposures. They were taken in the St Thomas area of the city.

"It was a really clear night and very little light pollution, which really helps," he said.

"The reaction has been great, people have been loving it."

Here is a selection of a variety of moon pictures taken across the county.

