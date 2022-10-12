In pictures: Ideal conditions for Hunter's Moon over Devon

·1 min read

Photographers across Devon have been keeping their cameras close as a huge moon lights up the night sky.

The Hunter's Moon rose on Sunday, when it was at its brightest, but the orb was also larger than usual on Monday.

Citing the Farmers' Almanac, Nasa said the first full moon of October traditionally marked the time of year people would hunt animals for food.

Exeter-based photographer Tyler Cooper said the lack of light pollution in parts of Devon created ideal conditions for the event.

On Monday, he captured detailed shots of the Moon's surface by overlaying multiple images taken at different exposures. They were taken in the St Thomas area of the city.

"It was a really clear night and very little light pollution, which really helps," he said.

"The reaction has been great, people have been loving it."

Here is a selection of a variety of moon pictures taken across the county.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Black comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.

  • Nasa's Dart spacecraft 'changed path of asteroid'

    Smashing a probe into threatening space rocks is a strategy to defend Earth, an experiment confirms.

  • Hieroglyphs, British Museum, review: a fierce rivalry, bitter fights and the race to decipher the Rosetta Stone

    “Look! I’ve got it!”. Two-hundred years ago in September 1822, the French Egyptologist, Jean-Françoise Champollion, ran down the road to shout these words at his brother, before collapsing with over-excited exhaustion. The discovery which prompted such an outburst — and now forms the subject of the British Museum’s expansive exhibition, Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt — was momentous. Through his study of the Rosetta Stone, Champollion had managed to decipher the Egyptian hieroglyphs that h

  • Ancient ‘fridge’ — with meat still inside — found at Roman military camp, experts say

    The ceramic “fridge” also had animal bones left in it, archaeologists said.

  • Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

    Japan's space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency President Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference. JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit.

  • Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts set to return to Earth Thursday

    Three astronauts from NASA and a fourth from the European Space Agency are scheduled to land back on earth this week after nearly six months in space.

  • NASA confirms asteroid strike results in 'nudge'

    NASA says the spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit. (Oct. 11)

  • 'Continent-size' dust storm takes out NASA's seismic station on Mars

    A "continent-size" dust storm is eroding NASA's only active seismic station beyond Earth. NASA says its Mars InSight lander mission recorded a recent drop in power generated as the storm swirls over Mars' southern hemisphere.

  • Living Methane-Making Microbes "Very Likely" Survived on Early Mars

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyMartian life has never felt closer. Since it landed on the Jezero Crater last February, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been scouring Mars’ surface for ancient life and sampling rock and soil that it will eventually take back to Earth. Scientists believe the crater was once flooded with water, potentially providing habitable conditions for microscopic life forms—and new research suggests that the early Martian atmosphere might be right, to

  • Virgin jumbo arrives in Cornwall for UK space launch

    The aeroplane that will be used for next month's historic orbital mission arrives for rehearsals.

  • Japan space rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch

    Japan's space agency said it sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch on Wednesday because of a problem that meant the craft could not safely fly.

  • Dragon Crew-4 astronauts 'excited' to return to Earth

    STORY: "Our families make such big sacrifices for us to be able to come up here and do this amazing thing to benefit humanity, but getting back and seeing them, getting those first hugs when we get back is really going to be awesome," said Hines during a news conference from space broadcasted by NASA."We've had an extraordinary experience under Oleg and Samantha's leadership, we've done a lot of science, take in some amazing views, but now we are excited to get home to our families," Lindgren added.The pair, along with NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will return to Earth aboard SpaceX Dragon Capsule after spending almost six months in the ISS.

  • Defending Earth takes the whole planet: Why NASA crashed into an asteroid – on purpose

    It worked: NASA crashed DART into an asteroid, altering the orbit by 32 minutes.

  • United Launch Alliance's debut Vulcan mission slips to 2023 -CEO

    United Launch Alliance has pushed the debut launch of its new Vulcan rocket to early 2023 at the request of one of its customers, the company's chief executive said, further delaying a benchmark mission crucial to the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture's launch business. Vulcan, a roughly 200 foot-tall rocket in the final stages of development, will be the centerpiece to ULA's launch business. It also will be a workhorse for U.S. Pentagon missions to space starting late next year as the rocket's predecessor nears retirement over its use of Russian-made engines.

  • Australian farmers not 'forced to inject livestock with deadly mRNA vaccines'

    An Australian anti-vaccine campaigner has falsely claimed the state of New South Wales has "forced farmers to vaccinate their herd with mRNA jabs" that allegedly led to dozens of cattle deaths. Whilst mRNA vaccines for viral livestock diseases are in development, as of October 11, no such jabs were available or mandated for use for cattle in Australia. AFP has not found evidence the incident described in the posts actually occurred."A friend informed me today that her neighbor, a dairy farmer, i

  • Solestial promises solar panels in space for a tenth of the cost and lines up $10M seed

    The coming wave of satellite constellations all need power, but solar panels built for space are extremely expensive and difficult to manufacture. The company, formerly known as Regher Solar, has its roots in years of academic research at Arizona State University into the possibility of achieving the performance of space-grade cells with the materials and methods used for terrestrial solar panels. When TechCrunch last spoke to Solestial, it was at the prototype stage, demonstrating that its bare solar cell could withstand the harsh environment of space despite projected costs being one-tenth as much as standard "III/IV" category panels.

  • SpaceX rocket blasts past full moon

    A Falcon 9 rocket is seen passing a full moon as it leaves a launch site in Florida.

  • Space Travel is the New Vacation for the Super Wealthy

    Where do you expect to bump into your favorite billionaires and Hollywood superstars when you vacation this year? The British Virgin Islands, Bora Bora, Aspen? How about the French delights of Cote...

  • Here are ways Cape Cod schools are teaching students to combat changes to ocean, beaches

    Cape Cod schools are teaching students how to connect human behavior with climate change-related environmental consequences right now.

  • Nasa’s Dart mission changed path of asteroid: ‘A defender of the planet’

    Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said the test proved the tactic could be used to save the planet from an asteroid threat