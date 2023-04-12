In pictures: Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

Joe Biden gives a speech at Ulster University
Large crowds gathered in Belfast to try and catch a glimpse of US President Joe Biden as he made a landmark visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden is on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president arrived in Belfast city centre late on Tuesday night after making the journey from the airport in his presidential motorcade.

On Wednesday he made a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast before meeting people in the audience, shaking their hands and taking selfies.

Tiernan Lynch and his dad Michael
Some, like Tiernan Lynch and his dad Michael, had planned to join the crowd
Nora and Chase
Others, like Nora and Chase from Boston, USA, made it to Belfast at the same time as the president purely by chance
Protesters outside Ulster University
It was an opportunity for some groups to protest
Political messages on Black Mountain
Political messages for Joe Biden were left on Black Mountain, which overlooks Belfast
A man in a crowd holds a sign that reads: Joe Biden, can I have your shirt?
Other messages were somewhat esoteric...
Police officers guard a cordon at to Ulster University
Several major roads were closed as a result of it
Anne Marshall and Alison Savage
Anne Marshall (left) and Alison Savage were on a city break to Belfast and described the president's visit as "an historic day"
Gabrielle Feenan
Gabrielle Feenan, who introduced President Biden on stage at Ulster University, had to keep her starring role secret from family and friends
People on balcony
People filled the balconies of the university to hear the president speak
Joe Biden on stage
Joe Biden took to the stage early in the afternoon
James Martin and Joe Biden
The president was only the second biggest celebrity in the room - Oscar winner James Martin nearly stole the show
Joe Biden taking a selfie
There were opportunities for a once-in-a-lifetime selfie
Pragya and Adanna
Pragya and Adanna, who managed to get a selfie with the president, said the day was an amazing experience