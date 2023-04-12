In pictures: Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

Joe Biden gives a speech at Ulster University

Large crowds gathered in Belfast to try and catch a glimpse of US President Joe Biden as he made a landmark visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden is on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president arrived in Belfast city centre late on Tuesday night after making the journey from the airport in his presidential motorcade.

On Wednesday he made a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast before meeting people in the audience, shaking their hands and taking selfies.

Some, like Tiernan Lynch and his dad Michael, had planned to join the crowd

Others, like Nora and Chase from Boston, USA, made it to Belfast at the same time as the president purely by chance

It was an opportunity for some groups to protest

Political messages for Joe Biden were left on Black Mountain, which overlooks Belfast

Other messages were somewhat esoteric...

Several major roads were closed as a result of it

Anne Marshall (left) and Alison Savage were on a city break to Belfast and described the president's visit as "an historic day"

Gabrielle Feenan, who introduced President Biden on stage at Ulster University, had to keep her starring role secret from family and friends

People filled the balconies of the university to hear the president speak

Joe Biden took to the stage early in the afternoon

The president was only the second biggest celebrity in the room - Oscar winner James Martin nearly stole the show

There were opportunities for a once-in-a-lifetime selfie