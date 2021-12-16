In pictures: Kim Jong Un's decade of total but isolated rule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Since assuming power 10 years ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ruled the isolated country with absolute power, significantly expanded its nuclear arsenal and become the North’s first ruler to hold a summit with a sitting U.S. president.

But now, he’s hunkering down and struggling to revive a dilapidated economy battered hard by pandemic-related border shutdowns, toughened U.N. sanctions and mismanagement.

When he inherited power upon the death of his father and longtime ruler Kim Jong Il, there were questions about the future of North Korea. Little was known about the then-27-year-old son who was taking his family’s dynastic rule into a third generation. But Kim Jong Un quickly consolidated his power by orchestrating a spate of brutal purges and executions that removed his potential rivals including his own powerful uncle.

With a firm grip on power, Kim has carried on his family’s nuclear ambitions and diverted much of his country’s scarce resources toward programs to build nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. His provocative run of nuclear and missile tests in 2016-17 placed North Korea a step closer to its goal of possessing such functioning intercontinental ballistic missiles, but they also led North Korea to face stricter U.N. sanctions and deepened international isolation.

Entering 2018, Kim abruptly took conciliatory gestures by sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics held in rival South Korea and telling visiting South Korean envoys that he was willing to place his nuclear program on the negotiating table. Some critics accused Kim of just trying to weaken the sanctions, buy time and perfect his weapons program, but then-U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Kim’s offers for unprecedented summit talks between the leaders of the two countries.

In 2018-19, Kim met Trump three times and held summits with other world leaders including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These meetings gave Kim the diplomatic legitimacy that his government had long desired.

The high-stakes nuclear diplomacy triggered a rare mood of rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula, such as athletes from the rival Koreas marching together during the Olympics’ opening ceremony and their singers performing in each other’s territory. North Korea also demolished its nuclear test site and released American detainees, while the U.S. and South Korean militaries suspended or canceled some of their regular drills.

But such moves were short-lived, as the Kim-Trump diplomacy eventually collapsed in 2019 due to wrangling over the sanctions.

Since early last year, Kim has largely shut his country’s borders as part of draconian anti-virus measures that experts say are taking a heavy toll on his country’s already troubled economy. He called ongoing difficulties “the worst-ever” and compared them with a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands.

But there are no signs that Kim will return to talks with the United States anytime soon. Instead, he has repeatedly warned he will bolster his nuclear and missile arsenals unless Washington drops its hostility against Pyongyang.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News personalities defend texts to Meadows made public by Jan. 6 committee as consistent messages

    Critics observe that the network personalities reacted in horror to the Capitol riot, asking that Trump call off the siege by his supporters, then went on to downplay the event and shift blame on air.

  • N. Korea to convene parliament amid economic crisis

    The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will convene on Feb. 6 to discuss government budgets and other issues, state media said on Wednesday as the country faces mounting economic woes. The agenda for February's meeting will include the work of the cabinet, government budgets, childcare legislation and "the law on the protection of the rights and interests of overseas compatriots," KCNA news agency reported. The standing committee was overseen by its chairman, Choe Ryong Hae, one of the most powerful officials under the country's leader, Kim Jong Un. North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued U.N. sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather, South Korea's central bank has estimated.

  • Warren backs expanding the Supreme Court

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in an op-ed published in the Boston Globe on Wednesday that she supports expanding the Supreme Court by at least four seats."I don't come to this conclusion lightly or because I disagree with a particular decision; I come to this conclusion because I believe the current court threatens the democratic foundations of our nation," Warren wrote.The Democratic senator laid out a list of judicial decisions that she...

  • North and South Korea agree 'in principle' to formally end Korean War after 70 years

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in says North Korea’s objection to the U.S. government’s alleged “hostility” has prevented the official end to the decades-long Korean war. A formal end to war: During a press conference in Canberra, Australia, on Monday, Moon said that the two Koreas, along with China and the U.S., have agreed to declare peace at least “in principle,” reported The Guardian. Moon, on his four-day visit to Australia, indicated peace talks could not progress because North Korea demands an end to “U.S. hostility” first.

  • EXPLAINER: Moscow's rocky relationship with NATO alliance

    A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has raised fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might invade its neighbor. The tensions over Ukraine come amid a new low in relations between Russia and NATO, which once were so warm that President Vladimir Putin even floated the prospect of his country joining the military alliance. For decades throughout the Cold War, the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies in Central and Eastern Europe were locked in a tense standoff with NATO. During the talks on German reunification, Gorbachev received Western promises that NATO wouldn't expand eastward, but he never documented those verbal pledges.

  • More school threat arrests in Oxnard as rumors spread

    Two more Oxnard teens were arrested for making school threats as county education officials warned of rumors circulating nationwide on TikTok.

  • South Korea registers record number of COVID-19 deaths

    South Korea saw its most deadly day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday as its hospitals struggle to keep up with the number of patients they've received.As of Wednesday, nearly 100 COVID-19 patients died from the virus in the past 24 hours, and 906 were in serious or critical condition, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.Additionally, 5,567 new infections were also recorded, a new record for a Tuesday; case numbers are...

  • Rights group says North Koreans executed for watching K-pop

    The Transitional Justice Working Group says North Korea has executed some of its citizens for watching K-pop videos.The group said it found at least seven executions under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that were due to individuals watching K-pop, or Korean pop music from South Korea, The New York Times reported. Kim Jong Un has made possession or distribution of South Korean entertainment illegal and punishable by death. Six of the seven...

  • Putin and Xi to discuss 'aggressive' talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. "The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing. "We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and U.S. side, and this requires discussion between us and the Chinese." Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing U.S. influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy.

  • Fight for life as Polish services pull migrants from freezing swamp

    Four migrants from Syria and Iraq were rescued from a swamp in Poland near the border with Belarus late on Tuesday in a life-or-death operation as bitter winter conditions set in, security services said. While the number of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus has decreased in recent weeks, human rights activists are increasingly alarmed about the dangers facing those still attempting the crossing in sub-zero temperatures.

  • US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country.

  • Jalen Hurts “trending upward,” Gardner Minshew will get some first-team reps

    Jalen Hurts did not play in the Eagles’ Week 13 win over the Jets because of an ankle injury and he was able to use last week as a chance to heal up more before the Eagles return to action against Washington this week.Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that Hurts is “trending [more]

  • Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head

    Moscow expects NASA to start taking cosmonauts to the International Space Station again and is hopeful that cooperation can resume next year, the head of the Russian space agency was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Russia has been the only country capable of delivering people to the ISS since 2011, when the U.S. space agency retired its space shuttle and divert resources towards deeper space exploration. But the U.S agency resumed flights to the ISS last month with its new Crew Dragon spacecraft, on which Moscow expects Washington to find berths for cosmonauts.

  • Mississippi State football misses out on 3-star wide receiver Chris Bell, who opts for Louisville

    Mississippi State football missed out on Chris Bell, a three-star receiver from Yazoo City who chose Louisville.

  • No-Equipment Exercises You Can Do Every Day to Build Upper Body Strength

    Master one at a time, or try them all.

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego hits back at Russian politician who threatened him with kidnapping

    Rep. Ruben Gallego responded with profanity to a Russian who suggested on TV that Gallego should have been kidnapped while visiting Ukraine.

  • Early Signing Day coverage & locals making moves in transfer portal

    There were a number of ceremonies at high schools across the Central Valley to celebrate early signing period.

  • Italy and Argentina to play soccer's 'Finalissima' in London

    European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina will play each other in London on June 1, UEFA and CONMEBOL said Wednesday. No venue was announced for the “Finalissima” — the first of three inter-continental championships that the two soccer bodies have agreed to stage. Italy won the European Championship in July.

  • ‘You will recover and rebuild’: Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky sites and pledges to do ‘whatever it takes’

    Biden said during televised remarks late Wednesday that he'd learned he could commit the federal government to pick up 100% of expenses linked to the disaster for the first 30 days.

  • Blazers the betting favorites to land Ben Simmons via trade

    Ryan Ward: Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag: FAVORITE - Blazers: 7/4 Pacers: 2/1 Pelicans: 5/2 Knicks: 3/1 ...