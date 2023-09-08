In pictures: How the King’s first year on the throne compares to his mother’s

It is just one year since the death of Elizabeth II, an event which plunged Britain into a period of national mourning. Revered and loved around the world, the late Queen, who reigned for an unprecedented 70 years, left an indelible impression on the country not least through a remarkable archive of film and photography.

As the longest serving heir apparent in British history, King Charles III has wasted no time in stepping into his late mother’s shoes, with a dizzying round of public appearances, all captured on camera too.

But while the events may be the same on paper, as these pictures taken in the first year of each reign show, the country and its monarch have genuinely entered a new age.

The Monarch’s annual Christmas speech is one of the most important events in the royal calendar and an important tradition. Though King Charles’s first speech was recorded for television in the Quire of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 13 December 2022, the late Queen’s was broadcast live on radio directly from Sandringham House in Norfolk on 25 December 1952. It wasn’t until 1957 when the late Queen’s Christmas speech was first televised by the BBC and ITV. In their inaugural speeches, both monarchs took the time to pay tribute to their predecessors and the nation who joined them in mourning.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade celebrates the Monarch’s birthday. It was the King’s great-great-grandfather, Edward VII who moved the date to June in the hopes of good weather (his actual birthday was in November) and the tradition has stuck since. Queen Elizabeth II selected the moveable date of “the second Saturday in June” for hers, though it was the first Saturday in the first year of her reign, 5 June 1952. King Charles’s “official” birthday is the third Saturday in June which this year fell on 17 June 2023. Both rode horses during the parade, though due to his heir’s more advanced years, King Charles was able to ride alongside his son, Prince William.

Despite all that has changed in Britain since 1952, the Chelsea Flower Show is still going strong. The late Queen attended her first show as monarch on 20 May 1952 just three months after she succeeded to the throne. She is accompanied by Henry McLaren, 2nd Baron Aberconway. King Charles’s first visit to the show as King was on May 22 2023 which he attended with the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra. Here he is visiting the Raymond Evison Clematis stand in the Great Pavilion.

One of the major differences between the late Queen’s first year on the throne and that of King Charles is that during the former, her successor was just four. Here we see the 26-year-old Queen spending time with the young Prince Charles in the grounds of Balmoral as he plays in a toy motor car on 28 September 1952.

In contrast, William, the current Prince of Wales, was 40 when his father took the throne. He has already shown his willingness to step up to support his father, taking an “active role” in the Coronation planning among other royal duties. “As a family, the focus is on supporting and serving the King,” one royal source said of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Technically Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation wasn’t actually in the first year of her reign. Due to the complexities involved in planning the ceremony, the late Queen had to wait nearly 15 months between taking the throne and being crowned on 2 June 1953. King Charles also had a small wait for his Coronation, though his was only nine months. He was crowned on 6 May.

Though the coronation ceremonies took place nearly 70 years apart both Elizabeth II and Charles III wore the same crown: St. Edward’s Crown, originally made for Charles II in 1661. It is 22-carat gold and weighs 2.23kg, featuring 444 precious and fine gemstones. Here they are both pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown, a similar but even more opulent design made from gold, silver, and platinum, decorated with 3,174 precious and fine gemstones, the majority being diamonds. After the King’s coronation, his newly crowned Queen Camilla wore the Crown of Queen Mary, whereas Elizabeth’s royal consort, Prince Phillip wore military dress but was prohibited from wearing a crown because doing so would have made him a king, outranking his wife as sovereign.

The first prime minister to meet with the late Queen after she succeeded to the throne was Sir Winston Churchill who met her on the runway at London Airport (now Heathrow) on 7 February 1952 after she was hurriedly recalled from Kenya following her father’s death. Also part of the welcoming committee were the then Prime Minister’s own successors Anthony Eden and Clement Atlee. The first prime minister to meet King Charles was Liz Truss who greeted the King at Buckingham Palace on 9 September. Truss had only become prime minister four days earlier after accepting the late Queen’s invitation to form a government on 5 September, three days before the Monarch died. Truss would rule for just 44 days, and her successor, Rishi Sunak met King Charles at Buckingham Palace on 25 October.

Few events are more intrinsic to the horse-loving Royal family’s calendar than Royal Ascot, so it’s no surprise that both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles made time to visit in their respective first years as monarch. The late Queen was flanked by her immediate family, her sister, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother, along with her aunt, Princess Marina of Kent, on 17 June 1952. King Charles’s visit was no less well-attended, enjoying the races with Queen Camilla and Lady Gabriella Kingston (coincidentally, Princess Marina’s granddaughter) on 24 June 2023. The King was also joined at various points by Lady Sophie Windsor, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, Princess Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Earl of Snowdon, Zara and Mike Tindall, and even the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A tradition dating back to the reign of King John who ruled Britain from 1199, the monarch hands out “Maundy Money” on Maundy Thursday to 26 Christians to thank them for their good work in the church. On 10 April 1952, this was the late Queen’s first public engagement since she became monarch and took place at Westminster Abbey. Carrying on his late mother’s tradition of travelling beyond London to to give gifts to local people around the UK,

King Charles’s first Maundy engagement was at York Minster on 6 April 2023, just a month before his coronation.

For most people, the best chance to meet a member of the royal family comes during public visits when they invariably carry out royal “walkabouts”. Celebrating 100 years since its opening, the late Queen visited Great Ormond Street hospital, meeting Reginald Parker of Rochester, Kent on 23 July 1952. King Charles also visited a hospital early in his reign when he opened a new frontline medical teaching hub at the University of East London to mark its 125th anniversary on 8 February 2023.

