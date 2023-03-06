In pictures: Large field of crocuses blooms in Berkshire

Thousands of wild crocuses have bloomed in a nature reserve creating one of the UK's largest displays of the wild spring flower.

Inkpen Crocus Field in West Berkshire is thought to be one of the nation's biggest with more than 400,000 flowers.

The field is an official nature reserve managed by Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT).

Some locals believe 12th century Crusaders brought the flowers back from central Europe, according to the organisation.

Others believe that they are garden escapees that have established themselves over the last 200 years.

