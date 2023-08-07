Pictures mislead: Ample evidence the Earth is round and sea levels are rising | Fact check

The claim: Pictures show the Earth is flat, and sea levels haven’t changed

A July 31 Facebook post (direct link, archived link) features a collage of images showing natural disasters, Chicago’s skyline and Sydney Harbor’s Fort Denison.

“Only two problems with global warming,” reads text included in the image. “There’s no globe, there’s no warming.”

The post was shared more than 100 times in a week.

Our rating: False

Scientists have ample evidence the Earth is curved, including images of the planet taken from outer space. And long-term tide gauge data shows that sea levels have risen in Sydney Harbor over the past century and continue to rise. Climate researchers have unequivocal evidence that greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are driving a rise in global temperatures and sea levels.

Chicago skyline visible due to mirage, not flat Earth

The post purports that an image of the Chicago skyline taken 60 miles away across Lake Michigan proves the Earth is flat.

The image in the post matches a photograph captured by a semi-professional photographer in Grand Mere State Park, Michigan. The picture sparked similar claims back in 2015 after meteorologist Tom Coomes shared the image on air.

Usually, the bottoms of the skyscrapers are obscured by the curve of the Earth in photographs of the skyline taken at this distance, according to Coomes.

However, as Coomes reported back in 2016, abnormal atmospheric conditions created a bending, or “ducting,” effect called a superior mirage. The mirage – created by clear skies and cool air near the Earth’s surface – bends light towards the surface of the Earth, allowing the skyline to be seen above the horizon line.

A similar ducting phenomenon also happens with radar beams, causing “ground clutter” and other beam distortions.

Fact check: Photo of the Chicago skyline from Indiana proves the Earth is sphere, contrary to claim

The Ancient Greeks were the first humans to theorize the Earth may be spherical in nature, according to the American Physical Society. Modern scientists have discovered ample evidence confirming this is the case in the millennia since then, including images of the planet taken from outer space.

USA TODAY has previously debunked a myriad of posts purporting to prove that the Earth was flat, including other images of the Chicago skyline taken from across Lake Michigan.

Tide gauge data shows sea levels rising in Sydney

The post includes two images of Fort Denison in Australia’s Sydney Harbor purportedly taken in 1878 and 2019. The water level in both photos appears to be the same.

But this does not mean sea levels are not rising, as the post claims. Data from the long-term tide gauge in Sydney Harbor, which continuously measures sea level over time relative to land, shows that sea level has steadily risen over the past 100 years.

The long-term tide gauge at Fort Denison “has recorded a gradual ... but fairly consistent rise in sea level of 0.1mm/yr or 3 inches/century,” Gary Griggs, a professor of earth sciences at UC Santa Cruz, previously told USA TODAY.

While not insignificant, this rate of rise is notably lower than the average rate of rise across the globe.

That’s because tide gauges measure sea level relative to the land, and land in Australia is also rising due to increasing atmospheric pressure and the loss of ice from the poles, John Church, a professor emeritus of science at the University of New South Wales who co-authored a study on Australian sea levels, previously told USA TODAY.

The average global sea level has risen by about 6 to 8 inches over the past century, according to NASA. That rate of sea level rise continues to increase and has more than doubled since 2006.

Experts have repeatedly told USA TODAY that images of shorelines and landmarks are not a reliable way to determine sea level rise, or lack thereof. The two photos in the meme only include information about the year they were taken, not tidal stage or time of day.

“Sydney Harbour has a tidal range of up to 2 meters,” depending on the time of day, Jane Gardner, communications director at Australia’s Climate Council, previously told USA TODAY. “The picture would obviously look different depending on the height of the tide when the picture was taken.”

Fact check: Sea levels at Sydney Harbor are rising, data shows

Scientists have “unequivocal” evidence that the Earth’s temperature is warming at an unprecedented rate due to human activity, according to NASA.

Climate change is accelerating the rate of sea level rise around the globe, according to multiple climate agencies. That acceleration is due to the global warming-induced melting of ice sheets and glaciers, as well as the physical expansion of warming seawater.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

