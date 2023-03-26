In pictures: Mississippi tornado devastates town
Images of devastation have emerged from Mississippi, where a tornado has killed at least 25 people.
The town of Rolling Fork, where 20% of residents live below the poverty line, was virtually flattened on Friday.
Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN: "My city is gone. Devastation - as I look from left to right, that's all I see."
The tornado overturned not just cars, but also homes.
US President Joe Biden called the images from Mississippi "heart-breaking" and ordered federal aid.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing in a community in shock.
