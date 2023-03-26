In pictures: Mississippi tornado devastates town

Images of devastation have emerged from Mississippi, where a tornado has killed at least 25 people.

Damage to a vehicle from a tornado is in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, 25 March

The town of Rolling Fork, where 20% of residents live below the poverty line, was virtually flattened on Friday.

An aerial view of Rolling Fork, which was devastated by a tornado, 25 March

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN: "My city is gone. Devastation - as I look from left to right, that's all I see."

An ambulance arrives at Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was devastated by a tornado, 25 March

The tornado overturned not just cars, but also homes.

Damage in Rolling Fork, which was hit by a tornado, 25 March

US President Joe Biden called the images from Mississippi "heart-breaking" and ordered federal aid.

Damage from a tornado is in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, 25 March

Search and rescue efforts are continuing in a community in shock.

An ambulance arrives at Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was devastated by a tornado, 25 March

All photos subject to copyright