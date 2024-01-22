Pictures: Monkeying around at the Central Florida Zoo

Young visitors observe the monkeys playing in the primate habitat at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford, Monday, January 22, 2024.There are eight in the exhibit that include four Mexican spider monkeys who were rescued as infants, a black-handed spider monkey that has lived at the zoo for more than 40 years and a trio of squirrel monkeys. The Central Florida Zoo has 350 animals representing 100 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates and is currently open daily from 9am to 4pm. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

View comments