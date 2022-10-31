In pictures: Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in India's Gujarat

At least 141 people have died after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.
Most of those who died were women, children or elderly. The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi was built during British rule in the 19th Century. The bridge had been reopened just a week ago after repairs.
At least 68 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade. At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river and teams from the army, navy and air force were looking for others still missing, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in the state’s Morbi district collapsed because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, as the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of sightseers to the recently opened tourist attraction.
STORY: Authorities said more than 150 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse.TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them. Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.The 230-meter historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.
India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup. Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the video, in which a stranger walks through the room filming every step of the way. A second person was in the room when the video was shot, but no faces are shown in the footage.
Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 133 in one of the country's worst accidents in years. As families mourned the dead, attention was turning to why the bridge, built by the British in the late 1800s and touted as an “engineering marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible. The local government had awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to a Morbi-based company, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt.
