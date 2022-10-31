In pictures: Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in India's Gujarat

At least 141 people have died after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.

Most of those who died were women, children or elderly. The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi was built during British rule in the 19th Century. The bridge had been reopened just a week ago after repairs.

Morbi
There was overcrowding on the bridge at the time of the incident as people celebrated the Diwali festival
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machu
Police, military and disaster response teams were deployed and the rescue effort continued through the night
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022.
More than 177 people have been rescued so far, officials say
Workers remove a section of a suspension bridge (C) after the structure collapsed across the river Machchhu in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022
A local minister said he was shocked at the incident as the renovation work on the bridge had "happened last week"
A body is claimed from the morgue of the government civil hospital after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022.
The victims included nearly 50 women and children
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river
The search for survivors continued on Monday morning
People attend a funeral ceremony held for those who lost their lives in the bridge accident after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022. (
By Monday afternoon, funerals for some of the 141 victims were taking place in Morbi

Follow live updates on the incident here: India mourns as dozens die in bridge collapse

