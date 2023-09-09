In Pictures: Morocco earthquake hits historic Marrakesh

A devastating earthquake in southern Morocco, which has killed more than 600 people, has also destroyed large areas of the historic centre of Marrakesh. Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.
Elon Musk has confirmed that he in essence scuttled a Ukrainian military strike on Russia by refusing to allow Starlink to be used in the process. The news was first reported by CNN, citing Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Musk. In the book, Musk describes a situation in 2022 when Ukraine planned an attack on Russia's navy off the coast of Crimea.
The successor to Web 2.0 bookmarking site del.icio.us is here, but this time, it's built for the open web and the fediverse -- the decentralized collection of social networks that includes the Twitter/X competitor Mastodon and others. Portland-area web developer Casey Kolderup has launched Postmarks, a fediverse-enabled social bookmarking service that offers a web interface for saving your favorite links and annotating them, similar to bookmarking sites of years past.
Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a time frame. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts and others throughout India.
Founders of Rario, the cricket NFT startup in which India's Dream11 led a $120 million funding round last year, are leaving the two-year-old firm, people familiar with the matter said. Ankit Wadhwa, who serves as Rario CEO, and Sunny Bhanot, Rario CTO, are being pushed out as investors at the startup, including largest backer Dream11, exert greater control, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Wadhwa, Bhanot and Rario didn't respond to a request for comment.