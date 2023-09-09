In Pictures: Morocco earthquake hits historic Marrakesh

A devastating earthquake in southern Morocco, which has killed more than 800 people, has also destroyed large areas of the historic centre of Marrakesh. Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.
The Biden administration announced last week the first 10 prescription medications for which it will negotiate prices under the Inflation Reduction Act, including some of the most commonly prescribed drugs for heart disease and diabetes. Here's how price negotiations could change things.
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
"I have an 18-year-old daughter. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I have a 2-year-old daughter. ... I really couldn't look away," says Hanson, whose all-star recording of Shervin Hajipour’s "Baraye" coincides with the one-year anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini's death.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.