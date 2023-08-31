In pictures: North East skygazers capture blue supermoon

Photographers captured images of the moon across the North East

The blue supermoon - a rare spectacle not to be seen again until 2037 - has lit up skies across the North East.

Skygazers around the world were treated to the phenomenon, which made a spectacular appearance for the first time since 2009.

A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.

The lunar spectacle was visible either on Wednesday or Thursday in different parts of the world.

This blue Moon is also a supermoon - when the Earth's only natural satellite appears brighter than usual because it is at its closest point in its orbit around our planet.

But despite its name, it has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named Moons.

Blue supermoon, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland

Blue supermoon, Seaton Sluice

Moon over The Groyne, South Shields

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.