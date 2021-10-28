In pictures: Papal meetings with past US presidents

The Democratic nominee to be the next governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, has accumulated a peculiar collection. For the last several months, McAuliffe has been a fixture of the Washington Post‘s fact check section, stacking pinocchios — the more pinocchios, the more deceptive the claim — like he has runs for governor. Glenn Kessler, awarding McAuliffe the maximum of four pinocchios, writes that “in speaking about the threat of the coronavirus to the state, McAuliffe frequently touts numbers — often wrong numbers about the impact on children.”
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis has accepted an invitation to visit Canada, where he faces calls for him to apologise for the Catholic Church's role in former schools for indigenous people where children were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition. The Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday that Canada's bishops had formally invited him to make a visit which would be part of a "process of reconciliation" with indigenous peoples. It said Francis was willing and that a trip would take place on a date to be settled later.
When President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis on Friday, he won’t kiss the ring. Biden, who has met with Francis three times and with two previous popes, has said he eschews the traditional sign of respect because his mother told him not to — that no one is “better” than him. In their meeting, the two are expected to discuss issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as equals.
The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to cover just the arrival of the president's motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the “normal procedure” established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government.
Pope John Paul I, who was pope for about a month before his death, has moved one step closer to sainthood. AP Photo/Claudio LuffoliAlbino Luciano, better known to the world as Pope John Paul I, reigned as pope for only 34 days before his death in September 1978. But he will soon join the ranks of 20th-century popes who the Catholic Church has canonized. This literally means they have been entered on the “canon,” or list, of people formally declared to be in heaven and have been granted the title
White House press secretary Jen Psaki clashed with a reporter after he asked her whether President Joe Biden would speak with Pope Francis about his position on abortion when the two meet in Rome on Friday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki bristled on Wednesday when a reporter asked if President Biden, who is Catholic and pro-abortion, will discuss “the human dignity of the unborn” when he meets with Pope Francis later this week.
When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Such statements may seem surprising, even callous, to those who might expect the prayers to focus on the well-being of loved ones.
CLEARWATER — Since launching his YouTube channel in 2015, Aaron Smith-Levin has used the platform to talk about alleged abuses within the Church of Scientology. A Scientology defector who is running for City Council in the March 15 election, Smith-Levin said he believes in educating anybody who will listen about alleged fraud, exploitation and forced estrangement in the church, which has its ...
As workers throughout the U.S. rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the federal agency charged with preventing workplace discrimination has updated its guidance on how employers should navigate religious-based requests for exemptions. But the EEOC's guidance may do little to sort the legal boundaries for religious accommodation requests being testing in courtrooms across the country.
Nearly a quarter of more than 1,400 American Jews surveyed say they have been the target of anti-Semitism in the past 12 months. And of those, 17 percent said they have heard anti-Semitic remarks in person, according the American Jewish Committee’s “State of anti-Semitism in America Report,” which was released this week.