In pictures: Papal meetings with past US presidents

US President Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday will be both professional and personal.

As only the second Catholic president - the other was John F Kennedy - Mr Biden has often spoken of the importance of his faith throughout his decades-long political career.

The pair are expected to talk about the forthcoming climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as the Covid pandemic and other issues.

Pope Francis is no stranger to US presidents, this will be the third US president he has met since 2013 and his third time meeting Mr Biden.

Here is a selection of photographs of past US presidents meeting pontiffs.

Then US Vice-President Joe Biden met Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2016
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden met Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2016
Obamas and Pope Francis in 2015
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave from the White House balcony with Pope Francis in 2015 on his first trip to the US
JFK and Pope Paul VI
John F Kennedy, the first Catholic US president, met Pope Paul VI at the Vatican on an official visit to Italy in 1963
Eisenhower and Pope John
President Dwight D Eisenhower met Pope John XXIII in 1959 at the Vatican
Pope and Clinton
Pope John Paul II and President Bill Clinton visit Denver, Colorado, in 1993
Nixon and Pope Paul
President Richard Nixon meets Pope Paul in 1970
Pope Benedict XVI and President Bush
Pope Benedict XVI walks with President George W Bush after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in 2008
Carter and John paul II
President Jimmy Carter welcomes Pope John Paul II at the White House in 1979
Trump meets the pope in 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Pope Francis in 2017
Pope Paul and President Johnson
Pope Paul VI and President Lyndon B Johnson in New York in 1965
Pope John Paul II greets President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan
Pope John Paul II greets President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan at the Vatican in 1982

