In pictures: Plastic waste cleared from Skye beach

A beach on Skye has been cleared of large amounts of plastic pollution, including fragments of rope and fishing net.

Scottish Coastal Clean Up said it took three days to collect as much waste as possible from the site near Heaste, before removing it by boat.

Some of the rubbish is to be used for making plant pots.

Skye Beach Cleans helped to co-ordinate the effort with support from a range of organisations including Highland Council, Ocean Recovery Project and fish farming company Mowi Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Coastal Clean Up said: "Originally, we had planned to work in a few different locations, but after seeing the first beach we ended up here for three days.

"We plan to return over summer to carry on and try to clear away as much more as possible."

Scottish Coastal Clean Up is part of the Caledonian Environmental Restoration Trust.

The idea to use a boat to carry out remote beach cleans followed a clean-up on the Isle of Ulva last year.

