In pictures: Rising Amazon rivers flood Covid-hit areas in Brazil

·3 min read
A girl paddles her canoe through a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
A girl paddles her canoe through a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river

Rivers in the Brazilian Amazon region have risen to near record levels after heavy rains, flooding small towns and threatening areas hit hard by Covid-19 with another disaster.

In Amazonas state, 52 of the 62 towns and cities have areas under water, and 25 have declared a state of emergency including the capital, Manaus. About 410,000 people have been affected, according to the civil defence service.

In Manaus, the Negro river is at its third-highest level since records began in 1920, at 29.72m (97ft). Brazil's geological service expects the waters to reach 30.35m, exceeding the record flooding seen in 2012.

Raised wooden walkways for pedestrians have been erected in parts of the city centre, and local officials say they will set up barricades with sand bags to try to contain the waters. The houses of 4,200 people have been flooded across the capital.

People walk over wooden walkways installed by the city hall over a street flooded by waters from the Negro river
People walk over wooden walkways installed by the city hall over a street flooded by waters from the Negro river
A man carries a box with oranges as he walks over wooden walkways installed by the city hall over a street flooded by waters from the Negro river in Manaus
A man carries a box with oranges as he walks over wooden walkways installed by the city hall over a street flooded by waters from the Negro river in Manaus

The increased precipitation in the region is linked to La Niña, a phenomenon where cooler-than-normal surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean lead to significant weather changes in different parts of the world.

The town of Anamã, with a population of 12,700, has been totally flooded by the Solimões river. Boats and canoes have become the only way to get around the so-called "Venice of Amazonas".

An aerial view of the town of Anama, flooded by water from the Solimoes river
An aerial view of the town of Anama, flooded by water from the Solimoes river
People pass on their boats through a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
People pass on their boats through a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
People are seen on a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
People are seen on a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river

Like most residents, Manoel de Oliveira Cardoso and his wife, Eliana dos Santos Madi, have built wooden structures so they can walk around the flooded rooms of their house.

"Look at the state of my house, half flooded, I've got nowhere to keep my things," he told Reuters news agency. "I'm struggling to see if I can salvage at least half of my things."

Manoel de Oliveira Cardoso and his wife Eliana dos Santos Madi clean up their flooded house by the rising Solimoes river
Manoel de Oliveira Cardoso and his wife Eliana dos Santos Madi clean up their flooded house by the rising Solimoes river

As Anamã experiences inundations almost every year, some of the houses have a second level where people move their belongings in case of severe flooding. Others are built on wooden poles to keep them above the river level, known locally as palafitas.

Residents take their belongings on a boat in a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
Residents take their belongings on a boat in a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
A man prepares his canoe next to his dog on a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
A man prepares his canoe next to his dog on a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
Residents play volleyball in a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river
Residents play volleyball in a street flooded by the rising Solimoes river

The Solimões and Negro rivers are the main branches of the Amazon river, which has flooded the towns of Parintins and Itacoatiara. In Manacapuru, crops were destroyed.

Meanwhile, cases and deaths related to Covid-19 were rising again in the state amid a slow rollout of vaccines and lack of co-ordinated measures to curb the spread of the virus, according to the Fiocruz Amazonas institute.

By boat, Neuda Sousa, a local health worker, carried a box of Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs to vaccinate residents in flooded areas.

Municipal health worker Neuda Sousa is seen in a boat with a box of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease on a street a flooded by the rising Solimoes river
Municipal health worker Neuda Sousa is seen in a boat with a box of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease on a street a flooded by the rising Solimoes river

Manaus and nearby areas reported the first cases of a highly contagious variant of Covid-19 that has spread throughout Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Earlier this year, the city's health system collapsed, with hospitals running out of oxygen amid a steep rise in infections.

There are now fears Amazonas state could face a devastating third wave.

All pictures from Reuters and subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories

  • 723 Epidemiologists on When and How the U.S. Can Fully Return to Normal

    COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the United States, and masks are no longer required everywhere, but the pandemic is not over — and will not be until younger children can also be vaccinated, epidemiologists said in a new survey by The New York Times. The true end of the pandemic — when it becomes safer to return to most activities without precautions — will arrive once at least 70% of Americans of all ages are vaccinated, they said. Adolescents just began receiving vaccines this week, and those for children younger than 12 are not yet approved. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Children are key to ending the pandemic,” said David Celentano, chair of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University and one of the 723 epidemiologists who participated in the survey this month. They are optimistic this will happen, even if not as quickly as many Americans hope. In five years, they expect COVID-19 will be more like the flu, circulating at a lower rate and with some deaths every year — but no longer a public health crisis necessitating lockdowns. “It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gretchen Bandoli, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego. “We have the tools we need to get there, and it feels within reach.” Yet it is still unclear if the United States can reach that level of vaccination. And even as cases decline domestically, the global toll of COVID-19 is rising in parts of the world that have not had the same access to vaccines. Already, Americans are beginning to be able to do things they had been advised to avoid for the last 14 months. The Biden administration said Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most places. (The survey was conducted over the last two weeks, before the mask announcement.) In the survey, about 85% of respondents said it was likely that Americans would be able to safely gather for Fourth of July barbecues this summer, as President Joe Biden has called for. A slightly higher share said it was likely that schools would be able to be fully open in the fall and that families would be able to safely gather indoors for the winter holidays. Still, the campaign to vaccinate more Americans cannot let up until children are protected, they said. Half of respondents said at least 80% of Americans, including children, would need to be vaccinated before it would be safe to do most activities without precautions. Although children are less likely than adults to develop severe cases of COVID-19, the scientists said their immunity was important because they could be hosts for the virus and a way for it to continue to circulate or develop new variants. “Children cannot be left out of the equation as we reopen,” said Corinne McDaniels-Davidson, director of the San Diego State University Institute for Public Health. “The ideas that they cannot transmit COVID or are immune from disease are pervasive among the lay public. We need education here.” In assessing when the acute phase of the COVID pandemic could be considered over, they said vaccinations were more relevant than other metrics like new cases, hospitalizations or deaths (because an effective vaccination campaign would lower those rates, they said). The country is not there yet. Nationwide, 36% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and the pace of vaccinations has slowed. Of the 723 epidemiologists who participated in the survey, 35% work for governments. The rest are mostly academics. The questionnaire was distributed to two major professional groups, the Society for Epidemiologic Research and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, as well as some individual scientists. The decision to reopen states is based on many factors, including the decisions of governors and the considerations of business owners, and may not align with the recommendations of the survey respondents. Even before the CDC announcement, about half of states had already dropped mask requirements or lifted capacity limits for large group settings, and more may follow suit in the coming days. Also, many public health professionals fear that such a high threshold of vaccinations — enough to reach so-called herd immunity — may not be achieved. But the survey responses from the group of scientists suggested that full reopening without high vaccination rates may be associated with continuing outbreaks of the virus in the United States and worldwide. “Lack of ability to effectively vaccinate globally may continue to haunt us,” said Cynthia Morris, an epidemiologist at the Oregon Health & Science University. Americans’ reluctance to accept vaccines is the biggest threat to ending the pandemic, the scientists said. They were also concerned about the rise of new virus variants or a too-quick return of people’s pre-pandemic routines. A substantial share — 22% — worried that the politicization of public health could hamper the fight against the virus. “The more people refuse vaccinations, the longer COVID will hang around,” said Ethan S. Walker, an epidemiologist at the University of Montana. Scott Bartell, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine, said, “I’m hopeful that someday COVID-19 will be more like measles, mostly eliminated but not eradicated, with sporadic outbreaks and clusters primarily among those not immunized.” Even if the spread of COVID-19 decreases enough to allow a return of most activities, there are some aspects of pandemic life that epidemiologists say will persist much longer. In particular, they say that masks are a norm that should continue, even if that view puts them at odds with the new CDC guidance. More than 80% of them say people should continue to wear masks when indoors with strangers for at least another year, and outdoors in crowds. They would like to see the continuation of what they consider the rare silver linings that came from the last year. They hoped that people would have to travel for work less often. They wanted expanded grocery delivery and takeout restaurant options to continue as well as telehealth visits for routine medical appointments. Many buildings have improved their ventilation, upgrades that will pay off when it comes to other respiratory diseases. They also hoped people would keep habits that make them healthier in general: avoiding things like going to work when sick, shaking hands and even blowing out birthday candles. “I cannot believe that we used to celebrate birthdays by eating a cake that someone has blown all over,” said Brian Labus, an epidemiologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In the past year, epidemiologists have found themselves suddenly in the spotlight. One of their challenges, they said, has been communicating to the public a complicated truth of their profession: that there are rarely clear right or wrong answers when it comes to risks and benefits. “We as epidemiologists are constantly dealing with uncertainty, and it’s pretty familiar to us,” said Kevin Martinez-Folgar, an epidemiology doctoral student at Drexel University. “We need to create better ways to communicate this uncertainty to the public to avoid all the misinformation problems that we currently have.” Most important, they said, they wished they had done a better job of communicating the fact that science evolves, and that, by definition, health advice will change as scientists learn new things. Asked what public health practitioners should have done differently during the pandemic, David Abramson of New York University’s School of Global Public Health said he wished they had “reinforced how much science changes daily, and with it the recommendations for protective actions.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Brazil's Manaus flooded by rising Amazon rivers

    Across the Brazilian state of Amazonas, more than 400-thousand people have been affected by flooding.Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have caused rivers to rise to near record levels.The streets of the state capital Manaus were under water on Monday - a city that has already seen so much devastation this year from the global health crisis.Now, the homes of almost 5,000 families are in danger. Further up the Amazon River, small riverside towns like Anama have been totally submerged.One local resident attempted to salvage his belongings from his wooden home.He said he had nowhere to keep his things.He's just one of thousands of people who've been forced to evacuate.Ezi Marques is the civil defence coordinator:"The city is 100% flooded, we are expecting a record flooding, more than in 2015 which was the biggest one here. This is because of the increase in water level and monitoring (changes), it will be a record flooding."Environmental researchers say climate change has led to extreme weather patterns, with some years, like this one, seeing particularly heavy rains and others seeing very dry weather.The deforestation of the Amazon may also contribute to long-term changes but does not impact rainfall year to year, researchers say.Rainforest destruction has surged since Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bengals CB Mike Hilton excited to be in same secondary as Jessie Bates

    Cincinnati Bengals corner Mike Hilton is the latest to call Jessie Bates underrated.

  • Waymo self-driving taxi confused by traffic cones flees help

    The vehicle became stuck multiple times and repeatedly drove away when roadside assistance approached.

  • How Coco Gauff can qualify for Tokyo Olympics

    Coco Gauff, who looked like a long shot for the Olympics in early 2020, can move into qualifying position this week.

  • Man Yells ‘Sexist and Homophobic’ Slurs, Spits on Pregnant Asian Woman in Oakland

    A pregnant woman was spit on and yelled at while she was on her way to work in Downtown Oakland, Calif. What happened: Tina and her husband were driving to work when a man spit in her face and yelled racial and homophobic slurs while they were stopped at a red light.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘too unhealthy’ for 2024 run as lawyers say Giuliani treated like ‘terrorist’

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man