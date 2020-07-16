In pictures: Severe floods engulf eastern China

This aerial photo taken on 16 July 2020 shows a flooded area near the Poyang Lake due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city, in China's central Jiangxi province

Over the last few days, floods have overwhelmed parts of central and eastern China.

Several dams across the country's largest fresh water lake, Poyang, have burst, with the lake reaching record water levels, according to data from China's National Weather Satellite Centre.

This photo taken on 15 July 2020 shows residents riding a boat past a damaged and flood-affected house near the Poyang Lake due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city in China's central Jiangxi province More

Earlier this week, the authorities said 33 rivers had reached record highs, while downpours are continuing to batter regions along the Yangtze River.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Water Resources said the water level of main streams in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze river, Dongting lake and Poyang lake was gradually falling.

A building that has fallen over after flooding is seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in the region, at a village near Poyang Lake, in Poyang county, Jiangxi province, China July 13, 2020 More

However, the water level of 98 rivers nationwide is still at an alarming level, according to the ministry, which maintains a level-three emergency flood response.

Some buildings could be seen collapsed into the water.

Residents get off a boat in a flooded area in Longkou village due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city, in China's central Jiangxi province on 16 July 2020 More

Some 140 people are reported to have died and millions have been evacuated.

Children remove water from inside their house in Longkou village due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city, in China's central Jiangxi province on 16 July 2020 More

Thousands of soldiers have also been dispatched to shore up the lake's banks in Lushan.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers build a temporary embankment to contain the flooded Poyang Lake in Lushan city, Jiangxi province, China, 13 July 2020. More

All pictures subject to copyright