Pictures show moment police officer was shot dead inside custody suite

CCTV footage shows the moment before Matt Ratana was shot in Croydon custody suite - Metropolitan Police

CCTV of the moment Metropolitan Police sergeant Matt Ratana was shot dead inside Croydon custody suite has been released after being shown to jurors in the trial of the man accused of his murder.

The 54-year-old New Zealand-born officer was shot twice at close range as he prepared to search suspect Louis De Zoysa, who had been arrested after police found drugs and bullets on him when he was stopped in the street earlier that evening.

Jurors were warned about the content of the footage before it was played at Northampton Crown Court, where Mr De Zoysa is on trial.

In a CCTV clip, recorded in the early hours of Sept 25 2020, inside the holding cell at Croydon police station, Ratana can be seen explaining the circumstances of the arrest to Mr De Zoysa, who was sitting down with his hands behind his back.

After entering the cell, he tells the detainee: “OK listen to me. My name is Matt. I’m the custody officer right? I’m in charge. I’m not involved in the investigation.

“You’ve been arrested on suspicion of possession of bullets … er ammunition and possession with intent to supply Class B.

“Alright your detention has not been authorised yet but I can authorise a search of you under Section 54 of Pace [Police and Criminal Evidence]. Stand up.”

At that point, Mr De Zoysa gets to his feet and in an instant removes his hands from behind his back.

Unaware of what was happening, Ratana could be heard saying “mate you were good enough to…” but before he was able to complete the sentence, the weapon was fired and he was fatally hit in the chest.

Three further shots were fired from the antique revolver, with a second one hitting Ratana in the leg, a third one hitting the cell wall and the fourth hitting Mr De Zoysa in the neck.

Mr De Zoysa in the custody suite after the shooting - Metropolitan Police

Despite the efforts of his colleagues and paramedics, Ratana was declared dead a short time later.

Mr De Zoysa was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and, although he survived, he suffered brain damage as a result of the gunshot wound.

Jurors were also shown body-worn camera footage recorded by colleagues of Ratana who arrested Mr De Zoysa earlier that evening after he was spotted acting suspiciously in Norbury, south London.

After admitting to the officers he was carrying cannabis in a bag, he was subjected to a search of his person.

Despite being handcuffed and thoroughly patted down, officers did not locate the firearm, which is believed to have been hidden in a holster beneath one of Mr De Zoysa’s armpits.

Footage was also shown from Mr De Zoysa's arrest - Metropolitan Police

Outlining the case to the jurors before the footage was shown, Duncan Penny KC said: “The prosecution say Louis De Zoysa pulled the trigger on purpose. That is not accepted [by the defence].

“The second shot hit Sgt Ratana in the leg. This is on CCTV at 02:09:28.

During his arrest, the suspect was warned repeatedly by the male officer not to put his hands in his pockets and was asked if he had anything on him that could hurt the officer or himself.

At one point, the male officer remarks to his colleague: “I don’t trust him at all - he’s lied to us non-stop.”

The jury heard that Mr De Zoysa had bought the antique revolver legally at an online auction in June 2020.

The court was told bullets to fit the gun are no longer available to buy but Mr De Zoysa “bought the parts to make the bullets” and had manufactured them in a flat at a farm in Banstead, Surrey, where he was living.

The defendant, who appeared in the dock in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, denies murder.

Ratana died despite the best efforts of his colleagues and paramedics to save him - Metropolitan Police

His lawyers claim said he had not intended to kill Ratana and had been suffering an “abnormality of mental function” caused by an “autistic meltdown” when the incident occurred.

The jurors have been told they will have to consider whether Mr De Zoysa deliberately fired the revolver and the question of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.