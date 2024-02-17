Pictures show telehandler dangling over edge of multi-story Wisconsin parking garage

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters were able to remove a telehandler that was dangling over the edge of a multi-story parking garage in Wisconsin shortly after the driver was able to get to safety.

According to the Madison Fire Department (MFD), crews were sent to a parking garage in the 4800 block of Madison Yards Way after a telescopic handler overturned over the edge of the uppermost level.

The operator, who got out safely before first responders arrived, was reportedly attempting to dump a load of snow over the side of the parking ramp when the equipment tipped off-balance and began to flip over the side.

The MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded and was able to secure the equipment in place until additional resources could arrive. The was eventually returned safely to the surface of the parking garage.

The release notes that the operator was uninjured, although shaken up by the incident.

No additional information was provided.

