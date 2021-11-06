In pictures: Sierra Leone devastation after Freetown fuel tanker collision
Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that remain after a deadly collision involving a fuel tanker in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown.
A further 100 people have been taken to hospitals and clinics across the city, deputy health minister Amara Jambai said.
An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown. About 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive, according to Foday Musa, a staff member in the intensive care unit.
An oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone killed at least 92 people and injured dozens more, AP reported, citing hospital officials. Driving the news: The explosion took place late Friday after a collision in Wellington, a suburb of the capital, Freetown. Crowds had gathered to collect fuel leaking from the tanker, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHospital officials told AP they expected the death toll to rise.What they're
