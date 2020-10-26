    Advertisement

    In pictures: Silverado wildfire rages in California

    A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California
    A wildfire has forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in California.

    The Silverado Fire broke out just before sunrise (14:00 GMT) on about 10 acres of land in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

    By midday, the blaze had already burned about 2,000 acres (800 hectares), the state fire agency reported. About 4,000 firefighters are battling wildfires across the state.

    The worst wildfires in 18 years started raging in California in August.

    The winds are pushing flames closer to houses in the city of Irvine, home to around 280,000 people.

    They have been responsible for more than 30 deaths and driven thousands of people from their homes.

    Firefighters gather as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California
    Fire conditions are the most dangerous this year, the National Weather Service says
    Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California
    The fire has spread quickly, helped by dry conditions
    Firefighters check the area as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California
    Utilities have shut off power to thousands of houses to avert the risk of sparks starting more fires
    A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California
    California has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, putting extra strain on firefighters
    Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California
    Red flag warnings for dangerously dry weather conditions remain in effect across California

    All photos subject to copyright.

