In pictures: Silverado wildfire rages in California

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California

A wildfire has forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in California.

The Silverado Fire broke out just before sunrise (14:00 GMT) on about 10 acres of land in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

By midday, the blaze had already burned about 2,000 acres (800 hectares), the state fire agency reported. About 4,000 firefighters are battling wildfires across the state.

The worst wildfires in 18 years started raging in California in August.

The winds are pushing flames closer to houses in the city of Irvine, home to around 280,000 people.

They have been responsible for more than 30 deaths and driven thousands of people from their homes.

Fire conditions are the most dangerous this year, the National Weather Service says

The fire has spread quickly, helped by dry conditions

Utilities have shut off power to thousands of houses to avert the risk of sparks starting more fires

California has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, putting extra strain on firefighters

Red flag warnings for dangerously dry weather conditions remain in effect across California

