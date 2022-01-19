In pictures: Snow falls in Algeria's Sahara Desert

·1 min read
Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.
Snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert in north-western Algeria as temperatures plummeted to below freezing.

Picture dated January 6th shows a covering of snow in the Sahara Desert near Mekalis in northwestern Algeria.
Picture dated January 6th shows a covering of snow in the Sahara Desert near Mekalis in northwestern Algeria.

For children from nearby towns such as Mekalis, it was a welcome relief from the scorching heat of the world's largest hot desert.

Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.
The ice crystals formed stunning patterns in the desert sands.

Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.
Dunes - ideal for sliding - were also partially covered by snow.

Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.
The town of Ain Sefra - known as the gateway to the Sahara Desert - also saw snow. Temperatures in the town often reach 35 degrees Celsius in July and August.

Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.
Snow is not entirely unknown in the region, which lies between the desert and the Atlas mountains.

Picture dated January 6th shows a covering of snow in the Sahara Desert near Mekalis in northwestern Algeria.
This month's snow was not entirely surprising - it also happened in 2021, 2018 and 2017.

Snow in the Sahara desert near the town of Ain Sefra, Algeria Snow in the Sahara Desert, Ain Sefra, Algeria - 20 Dec 2016
But the snow on the red sand dunes in December 2016 did come as a surprise. Residents of Ain Sefra said that it was the first time since 1979 they had seen snow, suggesting the phenomenon is now becoming more common.

