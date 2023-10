Storm Babet has brought another day of high winds, heavy rain and flooding to parts of Scotland

A second Met Office red warning was in place parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The weather brought spectacular scenes to coastal areas, as others faced the flooding clear up after rivers burst their banks.

Here is a selection of images from different parts of the country this weekend.

Angus Council worker Gavin Stewart made this unexpected catch of the day in Brechin.

Rising water levels on the River Don in Kintore were a worry for Aberdeenshire Council

Emergency services assist with putting out sandbags in Canal Road, Inverurie

BBC reporter Cameron Buttle said the waves gave a spectacular show to tourists in St Abbs

This back garden became a swimming pool at River Street in Brechin

Not a day for cycling in Inverurie, or walking the dog for that matter

A soggy seat by the River Don in Inverurie as water levels rise

A makeshift flood barrier to keep the water out in Kintore, Aberdeenshire

