In pictures: Thousands join huge pro-government rally in Ethiopia

·1 min read
A pro-government rally in Addis Ababa
A pro-government rally in Addis Ababa

Tens of thousands of people took part in mass rallies in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday to show support for the government in its fight against an alliance of rebel forces threatening to march on the city.

Fighting has been going on since November 2020 between the government of Ethiopia and forces in its northern Tigray region.

Eritrean soldiers are also fighting in Tigray for the Ethiopian government. All sides have been accused of atrocities.

A marcher sporting the Ethiopian flag
The conflict has displaced more than 2 million people and left 400,000 in Tigray at risk of famine
Mayor Adanech Abebe speaking at the rally
In a speech to the crowd, the capital's mayor, Adanech Abebe, castigated the Tigrayan rebels and called on the city's residents to play a heroic role by fighting them
Ethiopian soldiers marching in formation
Pro-government forces have struggled to repel the rebel advance. Tigrayan forces recently seized two strategically important towns about 300km (186 miles) from Addis Ababa
Demonstrators hold up a banner depicting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has come under intense pressure as the conflict has developed and this week called on citizens to take up arms and "bury" the rebel forces
A man flying the Ethiopian flag
Despite the show of solidarity, a year of war has left millions of Ethiopians in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and international pressure for a ceasefire has been intensifying

All photos subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The United States has ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees in Ethiopia to leave because of armed conflict and civil unrest, its embassy in Addis Ababa said on Saturday. Denmark and Italy also asked their citizens in Ethiopia to leave while commercial flights were still available, as rebellious Tigrayan forces and their allies have advanced towards the capital Addis Ababa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government, which has been embroiled in a year-long war against Tigrayan forces, has promised to keep fighting despite calls for a ceasefire from African nations, Western states and the U.N. Security Council.

  • Next Play: KC sports scene rife with high stakes for Chiefs, Sporting, Mizzou, KU, KSU

    The Chiefs lucked out with Aaron Rodgers sidelined Sunday. They play at the Raiders next. Sporting KC needs to win Sunday for better playoff seeding. And Salvy’s up for awards this week.

  • At rally to back military's campaign, Ethiopians denounce the U.S

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces who are threatening to march on the city. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, which is among the foreign powers that have called for a ceasefire as a year-long war that has killed thousands of people intensified amid rebel advances last weekend. The United States, the U.N. Security Council, the African Union, and Kenya and Uganda have called in recent days for a ceasefire.

  • CIC: AIR FORCE VS ARMY

    CIC: AIR FORCE VS ARMY

  • Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

    Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.” The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger.

  • Thousands Gather at Pro-Government Rally in Addis Ababa

    A huge crowd filled Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square on November 7 for a pro-government rally amid an advance towards the city by forces with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted: “When we stand together, we can overcome anything. We stand on the shoulders of our ancestors that paid great sacrifices for us and today we stand committed to laying a solid foundation for generations to come.”The rally came after the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in the conflict between state forces and Tigray rebels.Video by Twitter user @m_beth pans to show the size of the crowd, some of whom are seen draped in national flags. Credit: @m_beth via Storyful

  • Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after armed drones targeted his residence in Baghdad.Why it matters: The drone strike is the latest escalation amid tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias, who refuse to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The assassination attempt comes on the heels of a deadly protest on Friday where at least one protes

  • Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

    With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was. More than 250 families signed up for vaccinations that began Thursday at elementary schools in Duluth, Minnesota, which organized clinics immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 to 11. Superintendent John Magas called the vaccines a “game changer.”

  • US orders non-emergency employees out of Ethiopia due to 'armed conflict' and 'potential for terrorism and kidnapping'

    Leaders in Ethiopia declared a state of emergency earlier this week as rebel groups near the capital.

  • After drinking water crisis, Newark is winning war on lead

    On a recent sun-drenched morning, the staccato rhythms of a jackhammer ricocheted off buildings as a work crew dug into a Newark street to remove an aging pipe that carried water — and potentially a poison — to a small apartment building. The water service line was one of more than 20,000 made with the toxic metal the city began replacing in 2019 amid public outrage over revelations about high lead levels in the tap water in schools and homes across the city. Less than three years after the work began, the replacement project, initially projected to take up to 10 years, is nearly complete.

  • UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

    The U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia on Friday, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region. The U.N.’s most powerful body expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on “the stability of the country and the wider region,” and called on all parties to refrain “from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.” The press statement was approved by the 15 council members the day after the first anniversary of the war in the northern Tigray region that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

  • Iraq's prime minister survives assassination attempt

    Iraq's prime minister survives assassination attempt

  • 1 killed, scores injured in rally over Iraq election results

    One protester was killed and scores of people, mostly members of Iraqi security forces, were injured Friday when scuffles between supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias who had camped outside Baghdad’s Green Zone and anti-riot police turned deadly, officials aid. The protesters reject the results of last month parliamentary elections that saw the pro-Iran militias as the biggest losers. The health ministry said the injuries in early Friday’s scuffles were mostly from smoke inhalation and rock throwing.

  • Failed assassination bid against Iraq's PM ramps up tension

    Troops and patrols deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with drones that targeted Iraq’s prime minister in his residence. The attack significantly raised tensions, sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two drones in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area, according to two Iraqi officials.

  • Rapper Travis Scott 'devastated' by deaths of eight at Astroworld festival; Houston officials investigating

    In a video posted to Instagram, Scott says he never could have "imagined the severity of the situation" at his sold-out music festival.

  • Ethiopia urges ex-soldiers to join fight against Tigray rebels

    The army calls on former military personnel to join it, as rebel forces advance on the capital.

  • Review: Florida Studio Theatre turns ‘Buddy Holly’ musical into a party

    ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ shares a light biography of the ground breaking singer and songwriter while bringing to life two dozen hits.

  • UPDATE: Gunmen Open Fire at Cancun Resort Popular With LGBTQ+ Guests

    A group organized by the LGBTQ+ travel company Vacaya sheltered in place with others during the shootout, which was apparently between rival drug gangs.

  • Iraqi PM chairs security meeting after drone attack on residence

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said on Sunday, in an incident that dramatically raises tension in the country weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed militia groups. Kadhimi appeared in a video footage published by his office on Sunday chairing a meeting with top security commanders to discuss the drone attack. Six members of Kadhimi's personal protection force stationed outside his residence in the Green Zone were wounded, security sources told Reuters.

  • England facing an anxious wait for result of Jason Roy’s calf injury scan

    The opener had to be helped from the field after collapsing during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday.