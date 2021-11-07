In pictures: Thousands join huge pro-government rally in Ethiopia
Tens of thousands of people took part in mass rallies in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday to show support for the government in its fight against an alliance of rebel forces threatening to march on the city.
Fighting has been going on since November 2020 between the government of Ethiopia and forces in its northern Tigray region.
Eritrean soldiers are also fighting in Tigray for the Ethiopian government. All sides have been accused of atrocities.
