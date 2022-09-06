In pictures: Typhoon Hinnamnor wreaks devastation along South Korea coast

Frances Mao - BBC News
·1 min read

The strongest cyclonic storm this year - Typhoon Hinnamnor - has struck South Korea causing damage to cities on the southern coast.

Fearing landslides and floods, officials evacuated about 3,500 people ahead of the storm, which made landfall in the island city of Geoje.

It then churned at a 54km/hr pace northwards, whipping up surf and driving heavy rains and floods.

No casualties have been reported but a 25-year-old man in Ulsan remains missing, authorities say.

President Yoon Suk-yeol held emergency response meetings on Monday as the country braced for Typhoon Hinnamnor, which was measured to be as intense as the devastating Maemi typhoon in 2003.

Trains were suspended, hundreds of flights were cancelled nationwide and businesses and schools shut early. North Korea also braced for the storm, with leader Kim Jong Un holding a two-day disaster prevention meeting.

Officials said the typhoon left South Korea off the coast of Ulsan on Tuesday morning, but it left a a trail of destruction in its wake.

It's expected to travel at a slightly weaker pace towards the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. But sea surface temperatures are several degrees above average, which could help sustain the storm, Nasa says.

Firefighters rescue a man from flooded Taehwa river in Ulsan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
Firefighters rescue a man from the flooded Taehwa river in Ulsan on Tuesday
A road is inundated after Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea, in Pohang, South Korea, 06 September 2022
High tides whipped up by the typhoon crash onto a road in Pohang, an eastern coastal city
A signboard is seen damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Changwon, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
Cyclonic winds ripped down signs and damaged awnings in the southern city of Changwon
A man stands on the edge of a damaged shop in Busan with flooded floors and broken windows
A battered store in a shopping district in Busan, a southern coast city
A man walks on a road along the coast damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Ulsan
Officials say the rain and winds will continue through Tuesday but the clean-up effort has already begun

All pictures copyright

