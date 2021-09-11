In pictures: Silence and tears as US remembers 9/11 attacks

Mourners hug as they participate in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center site in New York City, September 11, 2021

The US has been remembering the 2,977 people who died when four passenger planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda militants and crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 20 years ago.

Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City

The first of six moment's of silence began with the ringing of a bell at the exact time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

The bell rang again when the second plane crashed into the South Tower; when each of the towers fell; when a third jet struck the Pentagon; and when a fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, commemorating September 11 attacks, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021

The names of each of the victims was read out during the ceremonies. Family members took turns to read out the names, paying tribute to the loved one they had lost.

Members of the New York Fire Department mark a moment of silence, close to Ground Zero during commemorations at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, USA, 11 September 2021

Many of those who lost their lives in New York were firefighters who had gone into the two towers to try and get people out.

In total, 441 first responders were killed, the largest loss of emergency personnel in US history.

Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden at the 9/11 commemoration in New York on 11 September 2021

At the memorial in New York, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Former US President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush say a prayer as they attend a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021

George W Bush, who was president when the attacks happened, attended the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the fourth plane came down after its passengers and crew overpowered the hijackers.

9/11 memorial held at the Pentagon on 11 September 2021

The 184 people who lost their lives in the attack on the Pentagon were remembered at a ceremony outside the Department of Defense headquarters just outside Washington DC.

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 9/11 commemoration in New York on 11 September 2021

Bruce Springsteen played I'll See You in My Dreams during the ceremony in New York to a silent crowd, with some gently swaying to the music.

All pictures subject to copyright.

.