In pictures: Waxwing irruption flies into Scotland
A bumper number of waxwing sightings is being reported across Scotland this winter.
BBC Scotland news website readers have captured them on camera throughout the country.
Waxwings are annual visitors from Scandinavia but they sometimes come in more significant numbers - known as an irruption - in search of food.
RSPB Scotland said it was "lovely to hear" so many people were sharing photographs of the birds.
Sightings have been reported throughout Scotland this year with photographs sent in from Bellshill, Edinburgh, Shetland, St Andrews, Alford, Irvine and Kirkcaldy.
The waxwing is described as a "plump bird" which is slightly smaller than a starling.
It is known for its prominent crest and does not breed in the UK but is a winter visitor.
A spokesperson for RSPB Scotland said: "Waxwings are welcome visitors to Scotland every year.
"In some years, we see them in much larger numbers, called irruptions.
"This happens when the population of the birds in their breeding grounds gets too large for the food available there and they have to venture further afield."
The organisation said it was pleased so many people were sharing their photographs.
"Connecting with the nature around is so important and can be such a tonic, particularly at this time of year when the nights are drawing in," the spokesperson added.
