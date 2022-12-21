In pictures: Zelensky's momentous day in Washington

Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
"You will never stand alone," the US president Biden told Zelensky during a news conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington, on his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February.

He has visited the White House, where he held a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden.

Let's take a look at some photos from the trip.

Volodymyr Zelensky holds a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members in the frontline town of Bakhmut
Before leaving for the US, Zelensky visited the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday. Soldiers presented him with a national flag, and asked him to pass it on to President Biden
Ukrainian and US flags are flown along Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the US Capitol
Ukrainian and US flags were flown along Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the US Capitol on Wednesday
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford as he arrives in Washington
Zelensky was greeted off the plane by the Ukrainian ambassador and US Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford
People wait for the arrival of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House
Many journalists waited outside the White House in anticipation of Zelensky's visit
Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn
Zelensky was met at the White House by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky walk to the Oval Office
They then took a walk around the building to the Oval Office
Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office
The two leaders chatted in front of the fire in the Oval Office
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House
The pair then took a joint news conference

