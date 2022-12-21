In pictures: Zelensky's momentous day in Washington

"You will never stand alone," the US president Biden told Zelensky during a news conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington, on his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February.

He has visited the White House, where he held a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden.

"You will never stand alone," the US president Biden told Mr Zelensky.

Let's take a look at some photos from the trip.

Before leaving for the US, Zelensky visited the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday. Soldiers presented him with a national flag, and asked him to pass it on to President Biden

Ukrainian and US flags were flown along Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the US Capitol on Wednesday

Zelensky was greeted off the plane by the Ukrainian ambassador and US Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford

Many journalists waited outside the White House in anticipation of Zelensky's visit

Zelensky was met at the White House by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

They then took a walk around the building to the Oval Office

The two leaders chatted in front of the fire in the Oval Office

The pair then took a joint news conference

