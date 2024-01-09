Picturesque California wine country ranch, setting of HBO TV show, goes to auction. See it

Sprawling across 1,745 acres — including nearly an acre of quiet, meticulously landscaped grounds — a Northern California wine country estate with a majestic Queen Anne Victorian home will go to the highest bidder in an auction next month.

Listed in July 2023 for $8.5 million, the Mendocino County property’s three-story primary residence spans 7,500 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house’s grandeur is showcased by a library detailed with rich, warm custom woodwork, an expansive etched glass skylight over the third-floor stairway and Douglas fir flooring throughout. The modern kitchen opens into a breakfast nook that provides panoramic views. The elegant home can be entered through an impressive porte-cochère.

The North Coast property, called East Ranch, lies in Redwood Valley, 11531 East Road, Ukiah, California, about 139 miles northwest of Sacramento. It’s a two hour drive from San Francisco.

Some 50 to 75 acres of the estate is “primed for wine cultivation,” according to a news release from DeCaro Auctions International, which is handling the absolute auction on Feb. 3, 2023.

The stunning estate provided the exterior setting for the Crellin Estate in the 2018 HBO television miniseries “Sharp Objects,” a psychological thrill based on a novel by Gillian Flynn of “Gone Girl” fame. The show stars Amy Adams.

The grounds include a detached three-car garage with an additional 760 square feet of living space and a 250-square-foot workshop. The estate also provides a 4,900-square-foot barn, gazebo, six ponds and seven natural springs. An 18-acre wildlife pond, crossed by a well-designed suspension bridge, stands out.

There are also 24 miles of well-maintained roadways winding through the estate’s picturesque grazing pastures and sprawling premises.

“The East Ranch, an epitome of refinement, is perfect for entertaining guests,” the official property listing of DeCaro Auctions states.

The land is protected under the Williamson Act, which offers tax incentives for the owner.

