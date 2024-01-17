Picturesque sailboat beached near Golden Gate Bridge draws admirers. ‘Out of a movie’

An empty sailboat that washed ashore on a San Francisco beach in view of the Golden Gate Bridge has created an irresistible snapshot for photography fans, online posts show.

“It looks like something out of a movie,” Capt. Justin Schorr, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, told SFGate. “It’s so neat.”

The boat washed up on Baker Beach on Monday, Jan. 15, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The National Park Service is working to remove the boat.

Owner Chris Escalante told KTVU the boat, named Lorelei, drifted away after someone cut a mooring line in Richardson Bay on the Sausalito side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Last night my boat was vandalized. Piracy is what we’re assuming,” Escalante said, noting that solar panels and personal belongings were stolen from the boat.

In the meantime, the picturesque view on Baker Beach has attracted numerous admirers.

“For the time being, photographers in the area have a chance for a pretty unusual take on an iconic picture,” read one comment on a Reddit thread about the boat.

“Sir, you can’t park your boat here,” read a Facebook post with a photo of the view.

