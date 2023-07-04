Pie Fans Gather in Key West for Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest

The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship was held in Key West, Florida, to celebrate Independence Day.

Video released by the Florida Keys News Bureau (FKNB) shows goggle-wearing competitors indulging in the tarty desert.

FKNB said that the competition was won by Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturer from Iowa. Mogle ate his pie in just three minutes and 35 seconds.

“My strategy today was just don’t breathe and just keep eating, constantly bringing food to the mouth — just eat, eat, eat,” Mogle told FKNB. Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful