Piece of Cake: Cryptocurrency ATM Stolen in Bakery Break-In

By CCN.com: Crypto thieves have shown that theft can sometimes be a piece of cake. Taking the phrase “get the dough” to the next level, a cryptocurrency ATM machine was audaciously jacked from a bakery in California last week.

The theft took place at the Belwood Bakery in Brentwood Village, Los Angeles, and is the latest in a string of robbery attempts on the establishment.

Cryptocurrency ATM Machine Thieves Are Taking the Biscuit

CBS News has reported that thieves have unceremoniously snatched a cryptocurrency ATM machine right off the wall of the Belwood Bakery. The CCTV security video via the news channel shows a masked assailant crashing through the shop’s glass doors in spectacular fashion with a sledgehammer in hand like a crackhead version of Thor looking for cash for his next fix.

