A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Bayer Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BAYN) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) as an attractive investment with its 13.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Bayer has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Bayer's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 315% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 73% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 11% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Bayer's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Bayer's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Bayer currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Bayer has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

