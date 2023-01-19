A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CJCEN) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CJCEN) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 2.7% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all in aggregate from three years ago, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.6%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

