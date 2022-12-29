A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9x Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Suria Capital Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 6.1%. Still, lamentably EPS has fallen 12% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 14% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

