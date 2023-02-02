A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Swift Haulage Berhad's (KLSE:SWIFT) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.3x Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Swift Haulage Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Swift Haulage Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Swift Haulage Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 23% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 28% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.1% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.0% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Swift Haulage Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Swift Haulage Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

