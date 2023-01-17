A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Timberwell Berhad's (KLSE:TIMWELL) Share Price

Timberwell Berhad's (KLSE:TIMWELL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Timberwell Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Timberwell Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Timberwell Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 169%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 37% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Timberwell Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Timberwell Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Timberwell Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Timberwell Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

