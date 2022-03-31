A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Tutor Perini Corporation's (NYSE:TPC) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.8x Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 34x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Tutor Perini hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Tutor Perini?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Tutor Perini's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 16% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 7.7% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 14% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Tutor Perini's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Tutor Perini currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Tutor Perini has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

