"Piece of s**t": Meghan McCain torches "election-denying huckster" Trump for mocking dad's injuries

Meghan McCain hit back at former President Donald Trump for making fun of her late father, Sen. John McCain's, R-Ariz, injuries from serving in the military during an Iowa rally over the weekend. “My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him,” she began in a post to X, formerly Twitter, Saturday. “Trump is a piece of s**t, election denying, huckster whose own wife won’t campaign with him.”

Earlier that day, the former president mentioned the late senator while talking about efforts during his administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, according to HuffPost. Calling the act itself "a catastrophe," Trump blamed Sen. John McCain for the Republican failure to pass a measure in 2017, which McCain voted against, that would've repealed parts of the ACA. Trump claimed that "without John McCain, we would’ve had it done." He later made a thumbs-down motion to imitate McCain's vote. “John McCain, for some reason, couldn’t get his arm up that day, remember? He goes ... like that. That was the end of that," Trump said.

McCain, then a lieutenant commander in the Navy, was tortured during the five-and-a-half years he spent in a North Vietnamese prison after his Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down in 1967. He sustained injuries from the torture, the crash and “inadequate medical treatment,” leaving him unable to lift his arms above his shoulders, ABC News pointed out. Trump has previously attacked McCain both before and after his 2018 death, once proclaiming while campaigning in 2015 that McCain was not "a war hero," before saying he likes people "who weren't captured."

Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him. https://t.co/f3RlWLqT9B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 7, 2024