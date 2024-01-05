Piece of timber with deep historic ties washes up on Assateague beach. What is it?

Visitors to Assateague State Park in December may have noticed a large piece of timber what washed up on the beach and wondered what it was.

Now, courtesy of Maryland State Parks on Facebook, we have the answer.

A possible tie to the mid-to-late 1800s

In December, staff members at Assateague State Park discovered a 14.5-root piece of ship washed up on the beach, which could have a colorful history.

Maryland State Parks shared this photo of the mysterious piece of timber:

This 14.5-root piece of ship washed up on the beach recently at Assateague State Park.

Upon consulting with Maryland Historic Trust staff, it appears that the piece of timber is from the mid-to-late 1800s and is most likely a deck timber with some other parts attached to it.

The piece of ship has been tagged. That way, it can be tracked once it gets swept out to sea and washes up on another beach.

And provides a bit of mystery and history as it journeys along to its next destination.

