‘This piece of trash is a disgrace:’ Clay County firefighter arrested for molestation, PCSO said

Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old firefighter, Sean Evert Carpenter, 36, Palatka. He was arrested on Friday for four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.

Reports from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office state that on October 16, the victim told their parent about being repeatedly molested by Carpenter.

Authorities state that the child had been an acquaintance of Carpenter, but had no familial ties.

A teacher had also previously come forward and discussed concerns of ‘potty regression’ recently with the child. Experts in child sexual trauma who interviewed the child disclosed that potty regression is an indicator that a child has undergone trauma.

Carpenter was employed by Clay County Fire Rescue and was at work in Keystone Heights at the time of his arrest.

“This piece of trash is a disgrace to not only his employers but also to anyone in public service who proudly sacrifice their lives to help others,” Sheriff H.D “Gator’ Deloach said. “He took full advantage of his position as a trusted first responder to defile a child’s innocence. He is an embarrassment to all of our fellow brothers and sisters in the fire service and we share in their disgust and disappointment for the shame he had brought down. We will hand this case to the state attorney’s office and we will work diligently to ensure he never sees freedom again.”

Carpenter was brought to the Putnam County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

