Pieces of Halley's Comet to ignite meteor shower in night sky

1 / 5

Pieces of Halley's Comet to ignite meteor shower in night sky

Brian Lada
·3 min read

Shooting stars will grace the night sky during the first week of May as a meteor shower, which has origins that can be traced back to one of the most famous comets in recent history, peaks.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will reach its climax on the night of Tuesday, May 4, into the early morning of Wednesday, May 5, the first of three big astronomical events in May.

This is the second meteor shower in under three weeks, providing a great opportunity to skywatchers who missed out on April's Lyrid meteor shower, which peaked on Earth Day.

The term "shooting stars" can be misleading as the objects people will see streaking across the sky are not stars at all, but rather tiny pieces of dust and debris that have broken off a comet or asteroid and burn up while entering Earth's atmosphere.

The comet responsible for the space dust that sparks the annual Eta Aquarids is none other than Halley's Comet.

Halley's Comet pays a visit to the inner solar system about once every 75 years, putting on a show in the night sky and leaving behind a trail of debris. This debris is typically small and is not much bigger than a grain of sand.

Every year in early May, the Earth passes through part of this field of debris left behind by the comet's previous orbits around the sun, setting off the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.

Debris from Halley's Comet is also responsible for the Orionids meteor shower, which peaks every October, although it is typically not as strong as the Eta Aquarids.

These meteor showers are the closest that stargazers will come to seeing Halley's Comet until 2061 when it once again zips through the inner solar system.

Comet P/Halley as taken March 8, 1986 by W. Liller, Easter Island, part of the International Halley Watch (IHW) Large Scale Phenomena Network. (Image/NASA)

The Eta Aquarids is the best meteor shower of the entire year for the Southern Hemisphere, outperforming popular showers later in the year, such as the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December. These other showers are still visible south of the equator but with fewer meteors when compared to the northern latitudes.

Between 40 and 60 meteors per hour may be counted from areas south of the equator, averaging nearly one a minute, but people across the Northern Hemisphere shouldn't snub this event.

"From the equator northward, they usually only produce medium rates of 10-30 per hour just before dawn," the American Meteor Society said. This is similar to the rates seen during the Lyrids.

Regardless of location, the best time to view the meteor shower will be after 2 a.m., local time, as long as the weather cooperates.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

In North America, the best weather is expected across the Southwest, although people will need to travel far away from the city lights of places like Los Angeles or Phoenix for the best viewing conditions.

Folks across much of the rest of the United States and into Canada will not be as fortunate as a pair of far-reaching storm systems spread disruptive clouds over large areas.

If poor conditions are in the offing for Tuesday night, stargazers can try their luck later in the week if the weather improves.

"Activity is good for a week centered [around] the night of maximum activity," the AMS said.

After the Eta Aquarids come and go, there will be a nearly three-month period where no moderate meteor showers unfold in the night sky. However, as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.

On the night of July 28, two meteor showers will peak at the same time, the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. These will be an appetizer for the Perseids in early August, arguably the best meteor shower of the entire year.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • The Benefits Associated with Hanging Eucalyptus in Your Shower

    This fragrant plant is so much more than just a pretty addition to your bathroom.

  • TikTok taps new CEO from Chinese parent firm

    The fast-growing video-sharing app TikTok named a new top executive Friday who will keep his responsibilities at Chinese parent firm ByteDance.

  • Bustos, who led Democrats' campaign arm, won't run again

    Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, one of the few congressional Democrats from rural America, said Friday that she will not seek reelection next year, stepping aside after playing a lead role in 2020 elections that unexpectedly saw her party nearly lose House control. Bustos, who was first elected to her largely rural district in 2012, became chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2020 campaign after arguing that Democrats needed to do more to appeal to voters in the heartland who supported Donald Trump and other Republicans in 2016.

  • Arlene Foster says politics is 'brutal' as she reveals no colleagues behind her ousting have contacted her

    Arlene Foster has said politics "is a brutal" game as she revealed that none of the rebels who orchestrated her downfall as Northern Ireland’s First Minister had attempted to contact her since her resignation. Speaking publicly for the first time since her resignation, the DUP leader also confirmed that she would be stepping down as a Stormont assembly member in June. While brushing over questions about the plotters who forced her departure, she also appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at hardliners in the party, telling reporters she hoped her successor would continue to adopt the same unifying approach. It came amid reports that Mrs Foster is considering resigning her party membership, with sources close to her claiming that she no longer believes it represents the party she joined. However, The Telegraph has been told that Mrs Foster has not made a decision and is awaiting the outcome of the leadership contest to see whether a moderate or hardline successor is elected. On a visit to a primary school in County Down, Mrs Foster said of her decision to resign: "I think the time is right to move on and to do something different, and that's what I'll do. "Politics is a very brutal game. I think everybody knows that to be the case. "I haven't really had any engagement from any of the colleagues who felt that I should leave, so I suppose that's the disappointment - that I don't actually know what the reason is for it. "But, as I say, you know, that's politics, all political careers have to come to an end, mine will come to an end at the end of June."

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

    Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the U.S. by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone: 100 million. Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound, even though the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth is allowing only in-state guests for now and operating at just 25% capacity. In fact, the U.S. said Friday it will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

  • Honey, is someone at the door? Large alligator caught chilling outside a Florida home

    A Florida couple had an unsolicited visitor on Wednesday night, but not the human kind.

  • Analysis: Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

    Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components are threatening to derail the country's economic recovery, forcing executives and policymakers to re-think supply lines and try to reduce reliance on a handful of Asian and U.S. suppliers. Automakers and electronics producers, in particular, are being hit hard by manufacturing delays of chips, caused by a global shortfall.

  • Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth

    The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball​ before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.

  • Louisiana lawmaker's comment on slavery draws growing backlash

    Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus has called for the removal of Republican Representative Ray Garofalo as House Education Committee chairman.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Pool owners are bracing for a record chlorine shortage that could send prices skyrocketing. Experts say there’s an easy fix to avoid the crisis altogether.

    Saltwater pools may be a saving grace for pool owners affected by a major chlorine shortage this summer.

  • Michael Cohen says he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will go beyond the Ukraine dealings 'because Rudy is actually a stupid guy'

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC on Thursday that he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will mount further, after the FBI raided his apartment and office.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • Firing of U.S. Ambassador Is at Center of Giuliani Investigation

    Two years ago, Rudy Giuliani finally got one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine: The Trump administration removed the U.S. ambassador there, a woman Giuliani believed had been obstructing his efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. It was a Pyrrhic victory. Giuliani’s push to oust the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, not only became a focus of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but it has now landed Giuliani in the cross hairs of a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The long-running inquiry reached a turning point this week when FBI agents seized telephones and computers from Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan, the people said. At least one of the warrants was seeking evidence related to Yovanovitch and her role as ambassador, the people said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, the federal authorities were expected to scour the electronic devices for communications between Giuliani and Trump administration officials about the ambassador before she was recalled in April 2019, one of the people added. The warrant also sought his communications with Ukrainian officials who had butted heads with Yovanovitch, including some of the same people who at the time were helping Giuliani seek damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate, and his family, the people said. At issue for investigators is a key question: Did Giuliani go after Yovanovitch solely on behalf of Trump, who was his client at the time? Or was he also doing so on behalf of the Ukrainian officials, who wanted her removed for their own reasons? It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never did so. Even if the Ukrainians did not pay Giuliani, prosecutors could pursue the theory that they provided assistance by collecting information on the Bidens in exchange for her removal. One of the search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and computers explicitly stated that the possible crimes under investigation included violations of the law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. Giuliani has long denied that he did work at the behest of the Ukrainians, or that he accepted any money from them, and he has said that he did not expressly urge Trump to fire the ambassador. Giuliani’s work to oust Yovanovitch was part of a larger effort to attack Joe Biden and tie him to corruption in Ukraine, much of which played out in public. But intelligence officials have long warned that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine had become ensnared with Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation about the Biden family to weaken Trump’s election rival. The FBI stepped up its warnings about Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, including giving a defensive briefing to Giuliani, cautioning him that some of the information he was pushing on the Biden family was tainted by Russian intelligence’s efforts to spread disinformation, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI’s defensive briefings are given by its counterintelligence officials and are separate from the criminal inquiry of Giuliani’s activities. The defensive briefing was reported Thursday by The Washington Post. But the warnings to Giuliani are not surprising. Senior officials had warned Trump in late 2019 that Giuliani was pushing Russian disinformation, and the intelligence community had warned the American public that Moscow’s intelligence services were trying to hurt Biden’s election chances by spreading information about his family’s work in Ukraine. On Wednesday, after FBI agents seized his devices, Giuliani again denied any wrongdoing. He said the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he accused of ignoring “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Biden. Asked about the search warrants Thursday, Biden told NBC’s “Today” show that he “had no idea this was underway.” He said he had pledged not to interfere in any investigation by the Justice Department. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said his client had twice offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president. The warrants do not accuse Giuliani of wrongdoing, but they underscore his legal peril: They indicate a judge has found that investigators have probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of that crime. The investigation grew out of a case against two Soviet-born businessmen, who had helped Giuliani search for damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of an energy company that did business in Ukraine. In 2019, the businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in Manhattan, along with two others, with unrelated campaign finance crimes. A trial is scheduled for October. In the Giuliani investigation, the federal prosecutors have focused on the steps he took against Yovanovitch. Giuliani has acknowledged that he provided Trump with detailed information about his claim that she was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, and that Trump put him in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After a few aborted attempts to remove her, Yovanovitch was ultimately recalled as ambassador in late April 2019 and was told that the White House had lost trust in her. Giuliani said in an interview in late 2019 that he believed the information he had provided the Trump administration did contribute to Yovanovitch’s dismissal. “You’d have to ask them,” he said of the Trump officials. “But they relied on it.” He added he never explicitly requested that she be fired. The prosecutors have also examined Giuliani’s relationship with the Ukrainians who had conflicts with Yovanovitch, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. While ambassador, Yovanovitch had taken aim at corruption in Ukraine, earning her quite a few enemies. The investigation has zeroed in on one of her opponents, Yuriy Lutsenko, the top prosecutor in Ukraine at the time, the people said. At least one of the search warrants for Giuliani’s devices mentioned Lutsenko and some of his associates, including one who helped introduce him to Giuliani. The relationship had the potential to become symbiotic. Lutsenko wanted Yovanovitch removed, and as the personal lawyer to the president, Giuliani was positioned to help. Giuliani wanted negative information about the Bidens, and as the top prosecutor in Ukraine, Lutsenko would have had the authority to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings with the energy company. Giuliani also saw Yovanovitch as insufficiently loyal to the president, and as an impediment to the investigations. Lutsenko hinted at a potential quid pro quo in text messages that became public during the impeachment trial. In March 2019, Lutsenko wrote in a Russian language text message to Parnas that he had found evidence that could be damaging to the Bidens. Then he added, “And you can’t even bring down one idiot,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovitch, followed by a frowny-face emoji. Around that same time, Giuliani was in negotiations to also represent Lutsenko or his agency, The New York Times has previously reported. Draft retainer agreements called for Giuliani to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas. Giuliani signed one of the retainer agreements, but he said he ultimately did not take on the work, because his representation of Trump at the same time could constitute a conflict of interest. When Yovanovitch testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings in late 2019, she told lawmakers that she had only minimal contact with Giuliani during her tenure as ambassador. “I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said. “But individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Owner of Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill says restaurant sales are topping pre-pandemic levels and finding workers is easy

    Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno said he's getting the 'magic' of reopened dining rooms and a bolstered carryout business.

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe