Pieces of a runaway Chinese rocket have rained down on the Indian Ocean, quelling fears it would hit people or property

Morgan McFall-Johnsen,Kelsey Vlamis
·5 min read
tianhe module launch china space station Long March 5B Y2 rocket
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. China Daily via Reuters

  • An uncontrolled Chinese rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere and landed in the Indian Ocean Saturday.

  • The rocket had been hurtling towards Earth for a week, with no one knowing when or where it would land.

  • The landing quelled fears that debris from the rocket might have fallen on people or property.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Chinese rocket falling toward Earth at around 18,000 miles an hour reentered the atmosphere late Saturday, landing in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, China's space agency reported, according to the South China Morning Post.

It was the 22.5-ton core stage of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched the first module of the country's new space station on April 28. For the last week, the 10-story-tall cylinder was hurtling around Earth uncontrolled, losing altitude with each lap. No space agency was certain when it would fall or where it would land.

Although the rocket stage ultimately landed in the ocean, there was a small chance it could have rained more than 5 tons of debris onto unsuspecting people or property.

As the rocket stage fell through Earth's atmosphere, friction likely heated the surrounding air to more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The rocket stage likely fell apart in this heat and most likely burned up. But experts stressed that some parts could come through the heat intact.

The general rule of thumb is that 20% to 40% of a large object's mass will survive its fall through the atmosphere. In this case, that would be 5 to 9 metric tons of debris.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbing, said at a briefing on Friday that the rocket stage posed little threat, the Associated Press reported.

"As far as I understand, this type of rocket adopts a special technical design, and the vast majority of the devices will be burnt up and destructed during the re-entry process, which has a very low probability of causing harm to aviation activities and the ground," Wang said.

Space debris experts agreed that any surviving pieces of the Long March 5B rocket stage were unlikely to hit inhabited areas, much less planes or boats. Most of the Earth consists of water and much of its land is uninhabited by people.

Still, the object's orbit took it as far north as New York and Beijing and as far south as New Zealand and southern Chile.

aerospace corporation chart of long march 5b rocket stage reentry
The possible reentry points of the Long March 5b rocket's core stage. The blue and white lines capture the uncertainty in the model - the range of places where the rocket could fall. The Aerospace Corporation

"Its trajectory covers much of the populated world. So if you can't control where it reenters [the atmosphere], then there's a real danger it will reenter someplace with people underneath it," John Logsdon, the founder of George Washington University's Space Policy Institute and a former member of the NASA Advisory Council, told Insider last week.

It's not clear whether this uncontrolled fall was an accident

The US Space Force and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, both tracked the rocket stage as it lost altitude.

"For those of us who operate in the space domain, there's a requirement, or should be a requirement, to operate in a safe and thoughtful mode," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday, according to The Guardian.

Normally, after a launch, rockets push themselves into the atmosphere and fall back to Earth over remote ocean areas like the South Pacific - a process called "controlled reentry." China's older rockets follow this practice. But two days after the Long March 5B launched, observers on Earth realized that its upper stage had fallen into orbit.

Experts aren't sure whether this was an accident or simply how the rocket was designed.

"Rockets get launched all the time, and very seldom is there concern about reentry," Logsdon said. "So yeah, I'm a little confused as to why this is happening. Is it just willful disregard of the international guidelines? Or because it's a new vehicle it wasn't properly designed so it could do a controlled reentry? Whatever. It's unfortunate that it puts a lot of people at risk."

Either way, Logsdon said, "I think at a minimum, China owes the international community an explanation."

China launched a Long March 5b once before, in May 2020, with the same outcome. That launch was a test that put a spaceship prototype into orbit, and the rocket's core stage also fell to Earth uncontrolled, six days after launch. It reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean, according to the US Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron. Some local reports indicated that bits of the rocket fell in Côte d'Ivoire.

China plans to launch 2 more of these rockets to build its space station

GettyImages 1313957056
A Long March-5B Y2 rocket carrying the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, stands at the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on April 23, 2021. Visual China Group/Getty Images

China's plans to build its space station involve 11 launches by the end of 2022, two more of which would use Long March 5B rockets. The vehicle is designed to put space-station modules into orbit, according to Andrew Jones, a journalist covering Chinese space programs.

It's not clear how China's space agencies will dispose of the next two Long March 5B rocket bodies. Designing a rocket stage to ensure it makes a controlled reentry after launch can be more expensive and may reduce how much cargo the rocket can carry.

Still, Logsdon is hopeful that China will change its future launch plans based on the international response to this one.

"China in 2007 did an anti-satellite test that created a lot of debris and created a lot of international criticism. And they have not repeated that kind of test since then," Logsdon said. "So it's conceivable that international pressure could influence the next couple of launches."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Les Snead wants Rams to be a “teaching hospital” for coaches, personnel executives

    The Rams had quite a bit of turnover on their coaching staff this offseason. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley left to become the head coach of the Chargers, linebackers coach Joe Barry became the defensive coordinator in Green Bay, pass game coordinator Shane Waldron joined the Seahawks as their offensive coordinator, and a handful of others [more]

  • Chinese rocket lands in Indian Ocean

    Debris from the out-of-control piece of space equipment reentered the earth’s atmosphere in pieces on Sunday as it landed near the Maldives.

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Any New German Government Will Be More Critical of China: EU China Delegation Chair

    May.10 -- "Any new German government will be much more critical of China than Merkel's is at the moment," EU China Delegation Chair Reinhard Buetikofer told "Bloomberg Markets: European Open," on Monday. Discussing the delay to ratifying the EU-China Investment Deal, Buetikofer also said, "as long we are under sanctions from the Chinese side, there is no point even putting the item on the agenda."

  • China Targets Some Australian LNG as Trade Dispute Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of China’s smaller liquefied natural gas importers have been told to avoid buying new cargoes from Australia, a further example of the impact on trade from souring ties between the two countries.The firms have received verbal orders from government officials to avoid purchasing additional LNG from Australia for delivery over the next year, according to people with knowledge of the directive, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public.Larger state-owned importers that carry out almost 90% of purchases haven’t received any guidance and plan to continue buying Australian LNG, separate traders said, signaling that the impact on imports may be limited.A fax seeking comment from China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planning agency, wasn’t answered.China’s second-tier LNG buyers account for about 11% of the Asian nation’s total imports, according to BloombergNEF. Large state-owned firms -- China National Offshore Oil Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. and PetroChina Co. -- make up the rest.An array of commodities imports from Australia have been targeted by Chinese tariffs or curbs as relations between the two nations have deteriorated in recent years, particularly after Canberra sought a probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. China last week announced it was suspending a ministerial economic dialog, while Australia is reviewing whether to force a Chinese company to sell a lease to a strategically important port used by the Australian and U.S. militaries.China imports more than 40% of its LNG from Australia, one of the world’s biggest suppliers, and there aren’t any signs that deliveries are being diverted, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Australia last year shipped A$13 billion ($10 billion) worth of LNG to China, which would be challenging to replace.Smaller LNG buyers plan to continue imports of previously purchased or contracted Australian cargoes, the people familiar said. Impacts from restrictions will be limited as the companies are less active in the spot market than larger rivals, while a recent rally in prices has also curbed their appetite for shipments.While the move by China will likely only have a negligible impact on Australian producers, it does raise longer-term questions about trade in the fuel between the two countries, said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG.“The key question is can the situation escalate over time to the point Chinese buyers look to extract themselves from existing contractual commitments and equity positions,” according to Kavonic. Australian projects could face material challenges if China takes a “much tougher approaches to JV matters and contract price reviews,” he said.Chinese end-users have been reluctant to sign long-term LNG supply contracts with Australian exporters or invest in new projects since tensions escalated last year.The verbal directive echoes the order given to Chinese power stations and steel mills last year to halt Australian coal imports. Beijing has also targeted LNG before, adding tariffs on U.S. imports in 2018.(Updates with analyst comment from ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

    The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis. The others are those first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil."We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • ‘Time to raise taxes’: Horry County considers tax increase for public safety services

    It’s the second tax increase the County Council has discussed this year.

  • Marshall calls for new committee to investigate COVID-19 origins, spars with Fauci

    Marshall’s resolution explicitly names the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab at the center of countless theories since the start of the pandemic.

  • WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'

    The WHO says the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study.