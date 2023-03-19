Piedmont High was in lockdown Thursday due to gun presence

Mar. 18—A 19-year-old Piedmont man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after bringing a gun onto the Piedmont High School campus Thursday, officials say.

Kenneth Cole Candelario was apprehended after a warrant was sworn out for his arrest.

Authorities learned of the threat when SnapChat videos and photographs began to surface and circulated around the school, according to a news release by the Piedmont Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at approximately 12:41 p.m. Thursday after being notified by school administrators. Once the school staff was made aware of the threat, they immediately placed the school on lockdown and notified the police, the news release stated.

Law enforcement cleared the area to ensure the suspect was no longer on the campus.

Candelario was later found and taken into custody by Piedmont police. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the terroristic threats charge.

Candelario was dropping a student off at the school and had never been a student of the school, according to Chief Nathan Johnson.

Candelario was charged last year with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

