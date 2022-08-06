Piedmont man charged with sex crimes

Aug. 6—A 29-year-old Piedmont man has been arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of child pornography and 2nd degree rape.

During the course of an investigation by Piedmont police, law enforcement officers obtained information of a statutory rape involving a minor and the 29-year-old and investigators went to the victim's home to confirm, Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson said. Once the victim confirmed the sexual activity had taken place, the man was arrested July 28 and charged with 2nd degree rape and booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

Johnson said his department continued to investigate the matter and found evidence of several other offenses. The total list of charges according to Johnson are as follows: rape in the 2nd degree, sodomy in the 2nd degree, sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, possession of child pornography, and three counts of production of obscene material with a minor.

With a total of seven charges, the suspect is being held on a $213,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for later this month to determine if there is enough probable cause in the case for court proceedings to move forward.

The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.