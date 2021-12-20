Piedmont man found dead near Liberty with apparent gunshot wound, deputies say

A Piedmont man found was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in yard of a Liberty area home on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the man's name or age but did say he was an adult.

He was found after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.

The man was found with a "visible injury that is characteristic of a gunshot wound," according to deputies.

No weapon was found at the location, on Stewart Gin Road near Liberty, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses along with others, according to the statement.

