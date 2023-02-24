Piedmont man survives attack with hammer

Feb. 23—A Piedmont man survived a severe assault with a hammer involving several blows to the head Tuesday morning, according to police.

His attacker, Byron Jake Bailey, 41, of Piedmont, is charged with attempted murder in the case and is being held at the Calhoun County jail on $30,000 bond, according to Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson.

According to Johnson, the victim and Bailey knew each other prior to the incident. At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was a verbal altercation with the victim and his girlfriend, which escalated further when Bailey became involved.

The argument quickly heated, and Bailey pulled out a hammer from his back pocket and began striking the victim in the head repeatedly, according to Johnson.

Officers responded to the scene at the 400 block of Walker Street in Piedmont and arrested Bailey on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Johnson said given the extent of the victim's injuries and the repeated blows showing an intent to kill, Bailey was charged with attempted murder rather than assault. Bailey's preliminary hearing will be on April 3.

